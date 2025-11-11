'Clear example of judicial activism': Judge gives Democrats a boost with congressional map in red state

As Republicans attempt to redraw districts to gain a cushion in their razor-thin majority in Congress ahead of the midterms next year, an unexpected setback in a reliably red state raises the stakes.

A redistricting case in Utah has potentially thrown a wrench in the nationwide redistricting battle.

'Turns out, she was orchestrating it from the start.'

The AP reported that Dianna Gibson, the judge of Utah's Third District Court, has ordered the Utah congressional districts to be redrawn in conformity with a 2018 ballot initiative known as Proposition 4, which in effect could grant Democrats a seat in the House.

Proposition 4's map was drawn by the League of Women Voters of Utah and Mormon Women for Ethical Government, the plaintiffs of the redistricting case. That map largely keeps Salt Lake City intact in one district rather than breaking it apart, creating a reliably blue voter base that could flip one of the state's four congressional seats to the Democrats.

Gibson rejected S.B. 200, a congressional map that was enacted by Republican lawmakers and that maintained four seats, on the grounds that it did not meet the rules against gerrymandering.

Photo by Matt Archer/Getty Images

Gibson's decision was reportedly handed down just a few minutes before the clock struck midnight on Monday.

Republican Utah state Rep. Candice Pierucci called the redrawn map a "clear example of judicial activism."

Pierucci added, "The Judge drove the entire process, set aggressive deadlines and refused an extension for map drawing by the legislature. We moved 104 lawmakers under those deadlines and she herself couldn’t be bothered to issue the decision before a quarter to midnight. We followed her direction every step of the way — turns out, she was orchestrating it from the start."

All four Utah congressional seats are currently occupied by Republicans, and Republicans currently have a slim majority in the U.S. House, holding 219 seats to Democrats' 213. Three seats are vacant following two deaths and one resignation.

Editor's note: This article was updated after publication to clarify that Dianna Gibson is judge of Utah's Third District Court.

