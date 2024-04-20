Watch: Physical confrontation ensues after climate change protesters storm stage at gala honoring Sen. Lisa Murkowski

There was a physical confrontation when climate change protesters stormed the stage at a gala honoring Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

Murkowski was giving a speech at the Bryce Harlow Foundation’s awards ceremony on Thursday in Washington, D.C.

Suddenly, about a dozen climate change activists stormed the stage. The climate change protesters were fought off by people on the stage. The protesters are seen on video tumbling off the stage. Murkowski is seen slowly walking away as the physical confrontation ensues.

The protesters are part of a climate crisis alarmist group called Climate Defiance.

Climate Defiance declared on social media, "We just shut down a gala honoring U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski. Murkowski is a murderer. She incinerates us to enrich her cronies. As Chevron's top lobbyist gave her an award, we stepped in and stopped the ceremony. Respect us or expect us."

The group added, "Murkowski brands herself as a moderate but in truth she is an ecocidal pyromaniac. She fought tooth and nail to open up the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to big oil. Is nothing sacred?”

Murkowski finished her speech after the protesters were removed from the event.

The video of the climate crisis activists storming the stage has been viewed more than 4 million times.

The D.C.-based climate change organization declares: "We do not do petitions. We do direct action. If people in power will not save us we will save ourselves. There is no choice."

The group believes that "conventional tactics will not suffice."

Climate Defiance has a mission of ending fossil fuel extraction on federal lands, deploying "disruptive direct action to compel politicians," and standing in solidarity with "sister-struggles for racial and economic justice."

Climate Defiance protesters have disrupted events involving Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

The Biden administration rewarded the antagonist group by inviting them to the White House to meet with President Joe Biden's senior clean energy czar John Podesta in December.

Climate Defiance said of the meeting, "Thank you for taking the time to meet with us today. We appreciate your willingness to heed our deeply-held concerns. Echoing the voices of millions of Americans, we write to you in the eleventh hour of the greatest threat that humanity has ever faced: planetary and societal collapse due to the continued burning of fossil fuels."

Climate protesters tumble off stage during scuffle at Senator Lisa Murkowski’s event in Washington youtube.com

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!