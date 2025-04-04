Photo (left): Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic; Photo (center): Saul Loeb/AFP/Bloomberg via Getty Images; Photo (left): Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Images
George Clooney reportedly cursed out producer after Mika Brzezinski said Obama influenced his anti-Biden op-ed: 'F*** you!'
April 04, 2025
The unnamed producer had a fiery exchange with the A-list actor.
George Clooney reportedly cursed out the producer of "Morning Joe" after one of the show's hosts implied that Barack Obama was behind the movie star's anti-Biden op-ed that tossed open the floodgates against the former president.
Clooney made the argument that it was time for Biden to step down from his campaign after a disastrous debate with then-candidate Donald Trump in the op-ed from July 2024. Many had suspected that Obama had secretly been behind the Clooney piece, but Mika Brzezinski made the accusation public months later.
'George, this is not a f****** movie. There’s no script. It’s just not a movie where you go script page to script page.'
"This wasn’t George Clooney," Brzezinski said of the New York Times op-ed.
"I think that Barack Obama has a lot of influence," she added.
Clooney angrily castigated the show's producer in a phone call soon afterward, according to an account in the upcoming book "Uncharted: How Trump Beat Biden, Harris, and the Odds in the Wildest Campaign in History."
"How the f*** could you let her link me with Barack Obama saying he made me write the op-ed?" Clooney reportedly said to the unnamed producer, who denied any involvement.
"You f***** me," Clooney replied. "You’re my friend. You should have stood up for me."
"George, this is not a f****** movie. There’s no script. It’s just not a movie where you go script page to script page," the producer responded.
"F*** you!" the actor said.
"F*** yourself!" the producer replied.
The first call reportedly ended before Clooney called the producer again and continued the contentious confrontation.
"This is a morning talk show on a cable channel," the producer said. "Nobody gives a f*** if we say he should get out or if he should stay in. Nobody f****** cares. It’s skywriting. It’s f****** gone. George, I told you before, we’ll try and take care of it tomorrow morning. I promise you."
"I don’t know whether I trust you," Clooney is said to have replied.
"Well f*** you," the producer replied. "If you don’t trust me, stop f****** calling me."
The account from the book was published by independent journalist Tara Palmeri.
Biden eventually dropped out and handed the Democratic nomination to Kamala Harris, who lost in a devastating election that included the fall of the Senate to the Republicans. Democrats have been in a tailspin ever since.
Neither spokespeople for Clooney nor MSNBC responded to a comment request from Fox News Digital.
