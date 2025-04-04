George Clooney reportedly cursed out producer after Mika Brzezinski said Obama influenced his anti-Biden op-ed: 'F*** you!'

George Clooney reportedly cursed out the producer of "Morning Joe" after one of the show's hosts implied that Barack Obama was behind the movie star's anti-Biden op-ed that tossed open the floodgates against the former president.

Clooney made the argument that it was time for Biden to step down from his campaign after a disastrous debate with then-candidate Donald Trump in the op-ed from July 2024. Many had suspected that Obama had secretly been behind the Clooney piece, but Mika Brzezinski made the accusation public months later.

"This wasn’t George Clooney," Brzezinski said of the New York Times op-ed.

"I think that Barack Obama has a lot of influence," she added.

Clooney angrily castigated the show's producer in a phone call soon afterward, according to an account in the upcoming book "Uncharted: How Trump Beat Biden, Harris, and the Odds in the Wildest Campaign in History."

"How the f*** could you let her link me with Barack Obama saying he made me write the op-ed?" Clooney reportedly said to the unnamed producer, who denied any involvement.

"You f***** me," Clooney replied. "You’re my friend. You should have stood up for me."

"George, this is not a f****** movie. There’s no script. It’s just not a movie where you go script page to script page," the producer responded.

"F*** you!" the actor said.

"F*** yourself!" the producer replied.

The first call reportedly ended before Clooney called the producer again and continued the contentious confrontation.

"This is a morning talk show on a cable channel," the producer said. "Nobody gives a f*** if we say he should get out or if he should stay in. Nobody f****** cares. It’s skywriting. It’s f****** gone. George, I told you before, we’ll try and take care of it tomorrow morning. I promise you."

"I don’t know whether I trust you," Clooney is said to have replied.

"Well f*** you," the producer replied. "If you don’t trust me, stop f****** calling me."

The account from the book was published by independent journalist Tara Palmeri.

Biden eventually dropped out and handed the Democratic nomination to Kamala Harris, who lost in a devastating election that included the fall of the Senate to the Republicans. Democrats have been in a tailspin ever since.

Neither spokespeople for Clooney nor MSNBC responded to a comment request from Fox News Digital.

