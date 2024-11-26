CNN contributor has wild reaction after Scott Jennings cites CNN during heated segment

CNN contributor Cari Champion accused the network of pushing fake news after fellow contributor Scott Jennings noted X has been more politically balanced since Elon Musk bought the social media platform, citing a survey reported by CNN.

The panel on "CNN News Night with Abby Phillip" during Monday's airing debated whether it was a good idea or even possible for Musk, who already owns X, to buy MSNBC, as the parent company, Comcast, is looking to spin off several channels.

"I mean, is the concern that certain media outlets would become propaganda arms of political ideologies? Don’t we already have that in this country at a large scale? Also I hear what you’re saying about X. I saw a survey this week: It’s now the most ideologically balanced user platform," Jennings said to Champion.

'Now, this new overall makeup matches the overall electorate far better.'

"Oh, come on, Scott. Scott, stop. It’s too early. I just sat down. I’ve only been here for two minutes. You cannot say that," Champion replied.

Both Champion and guest host Audie Cornish challenged Jennings to provide a source to back up his statement.

"We’ve reported on this network!" Jennings said.

"It’s not accurate, and you know it," Champion shot back.

“Let me frame it a different way. The site changed radically, right? So whether you think the voices are somehow more balanced now, that’s fine. But no doubt Musk’s influence is profound and that you open it up, and now you’re there with his opinion and he is now part of this administration," Cornish said about her issues with the platform.

When one panelist asked whether people would have the same concerns if billionaire Bill Gates wanted to buy MSNBC, Champion interjected, "No, because he's sane."

The report Jennings was referring to was presented by Harry Enten, the network's senior political data reporter. In 2022, the platform then called Twitter was mainly used by Democrats to look at news. Today, party affiliation is more even, with 48% of users identifying as Democrats and 47% of users as Republicans.

"Now, this new overall makeup matches the overall electorate far better," Enten said in his report last week.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!