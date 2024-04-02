CNN tries to blade RFK Jr., but he turns interview on its head: 'Biden is a much worse threat to democracy'

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., running as an independent candidate for president, is poised to kneecap President Joe Biden in critical swing states. The prospect that American voters might exercise their civic right and free will to support someone besides Biden is apparently intolerable to members of the liberal media, who have embraced the geriatric Democrat's suggestion that for democracy to survive past November 2024, Biden must remain in power.

CNN's Erin Burnett is the latest Democratic talking head to paint Kennedy, 70, as a "spoiler" and his success as an indirect threat to democracy. However, Kennedy refused to play her game Monday and turned her scare-mongering on its head.

The titular host of "Erin Burnett OutFront" cited recent polling indicating that Kennedy would draw 12% of the Democratic vote in Georgia but only 5% of the Republican vote.

"So when you look at it that way, how can you say that your campaign is not taking more [votes] from Biden?" asked Burnett.

"I don't care one way or the other," said Kennedy, adding that those who appear keen to vote for him are disenchanted Americans who would otherwise likely not vote at all.

After framing Kennedy as a possible "spoiler," Burnett asked Kennedy, "A moment ago, you said you essentially see Trump and Biden as the same. Different issues. Do you really believe that? When people talk about the threat to democracy that Trump poses, do you really think that that is equal to Biden?"

"I make the argument that President Biden is a much worse threat to democracy," responded Kennedy. "And the reason for that is President Biden is the first candidate in history, the first president in history that has used the federal agencies to censor political speech, to censor his opponent."

"I can say that because I just won a case, the federal court of appeals, now before the Supreme Court, shows that [Biden] started censoring not just me — 37 hours after he took the oath of office, he was censoring me," continued Kennedy. "No president in the country has ever done that."

The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments earlier this month concerning whether the Biden administration violated the Constitution when it leaned on social media companies to censor and suppress Americans' protected free speech in the interest of promoting its preferred narratives online.

Last year, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with a district court's assessment that there was plenty of evidence of a "coordinated campaign" of unprecedented "magnitude orchestrated by federal officials that jeopardized a fundamental aspect of American life."

Blaze News previously reported that U.S. District Judge Terry A. Doughty wrote that the Biden administration "used its power to silence the opposition. Opposition to COVID-19 vaccines; opposition to COVID-19 masking and lockdowns; opposition to the lab-leak theory of COVID-19; opposition to the validity of the 2020 election; opposition to President Biden's policies; statements that the Hunter Biden laptop story was true; and opposition to policies of the government officials in power."

The Biden administration has fought ardently to maintain its ability to clamp down on speech it regards as "misinformation" or "harmful."

Kennedy has personally been subjected to censorship efforts in recent years. For instance, Instagram banned Kennedy in 2021, stating he had "repeatedly shar[ed] debunked claims about the coronavirus or vaccines."

In 2022, Facebook and Instagram banned Kennedy's Children's Health Defense organization for criticizing the administration's preferred narrative about the supposed safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines.

Kennedy said in a statement at the time, "Facebook is acting here as a surrogate for the Federal government's crusade to silence all criticism of draconian government policies."

The independent underscored to Burnett Monday, "The greatest threat to democracy is not somebody who questions election returns, but a president of the United States who used the power of his office to force the social media companies — Facebook, Instagram, Twitter — to open up a portal and give access to that portal to the FBI, to the CIA, to the IRS, to CISA, to NIH, to censor his political critics."

Kennedy added that Biden, framed as a protector of democracy by Democratic boosters in the media, has also refused to grant his political opponent Secret Service protection "for political reasons."

Politico reported that Kennedy's campaign is racking up millions in debt to a private security firm because of the Biden administration's refusal to abide by custom and grant Kennedy protection.

"[Biden is] weaponizing the federal agencies. Those are really critical threats to democracy," said Kennedy. "If you have a government that can silence its opponent, it has license for any atrocity."

Throughout the remainder of the interview, Burnett desperately attempted to blade Kennedy on other issues but proved grossly ineffective.

Steve Bannon, former Trump strategist and host of the "War Room," recently suggested to Russell Brand that "Bobby Kennedy is a dagger at the heart of the Democratic Party. ... And they know this. This is why they're coming down on him so hard."

