California city councilwoman cries as FBI arrests husband at Walmart — he's an illegal alien with DUI on long rap sheet

A California city councilwoman is claiming that she is being politically targeted after her husband was detained by FBI agents at a Walmart parking lot on an immigration detainer.

Yadira Perez is on the city council for Coachella, but she says that she will resign from her office if her husband is deported, which would toss the council into political chaos.

Perez recorded video as her husband was led away by what she said were FBI agents, but she initially tried to stay anonymous.

“My family was just separated. They have taken my kids' father. Those are the desperate cries of help,” said Perez on the video.

She later admitted to KESQ-TV that the man had been charged with drug possession in 1994 before they met and had been deported in 1995. He returned to the U.S. illegally and married Perez. She says he has been charged with misdemeanor assault and two charges of driving under the influence since then.

A statement from ICE said that 51-year-old Isidro Jimenez had been captured in a "targeted enforcement action" and said he is a Mexican national. Contrary to what Perez said, ICE stated that Jimenez had been convicted of one charge of DUI in 2007, a charge of inflicting corporal injury to a spouse in 1998, and a charge of assault with a deadly weapon from 2023.

"The separation of a family is not right, it's inhuman!" she added tearfully in an interview with KMIR-TV.

She added that Jimenez had been her biggest supporter on the campaign trail.

“He motivated me to fight for transparency, unity, and safety for our city," she added.

Jimenez was released on bond on Tuesday, and he is scheduled for a hearing in April.

“People are playing dirty,” Perez added. “But I will keep fighting for my community until the end.”

President Donald Trump promised mass deportations were to be a focus of his second term in office, and so far ICE has ramped deportation effort despite protests from illegal alien advocates.

