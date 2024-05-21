Colorado thug pleads guilty to incinerating an infant, a toddler, and 3 adults as they slept

The last of the three thugs who incinerated two sleeping Denver children and three adults in August 2020 has pleaded guilty to murdering them.

Kevin Bui, Dillon Siebert, and Gavin Seymour donned full hockey-style face masks and hoodies on Aug. 5, 2020, then set out to execute a monstrous revenge scheme over Bui's stolen iPhone.

Bui, now 20, used the "Find my iPhone" app to track his phone to a Denver neighborhood. He and his teenage gang targeted the wrong house, broke in, splashed gasoline onto the walls, then set the place on fire.

Eight people were sleeping inside the house at 5312 North Truckee Street at the time. Three managed to leap out windows, breaking bones but escaping the flames. Djibril Diol, his wife, Adja, and their 3-year-old daughter Kadidia were not so lucky. Hassan Diol and her infant daughter Hawa Beye were similarly burned alive.

Denver Police officer Gordon King, first on the scene, heard someone on the inside attempting to unlock the front door. According to the arrest warrant for Seymour, "King kicked in the front door but was forced away from the door by the extreme heat," reported the Daily Mail.

"As Officer King attempted to get the person out it was apparent that the person was not alive, and Officer King was forced back by the extreme heat of the fire," said the warrant.

KMGH-TV reported that firefighters desperately tried to save the Sengelese family from the "very significant fire," but it was too late.

The victims' bodies were ultimately found huddled together on the first floor.

The Denver Police Department circulated security footage stills of the suspects and their getaway vehicle and offered a $14,000 reward for information about the deadly attack. Authorities later increased the reward for information to $50,000.

Police arrested the trio in January 2021 and slapped them with scores of charges, including five counts of murder with extreme indifference in the first degree; three counts of criminal attempted murder in the first degree; two counts of first-degree assault; one count of first-degree burglary; three counts of first-degree arson; and eight counts of fourth degree arson.

Bui and Seymour, both 16 at the time of their arrests, were charged as adults, and each faced 60 counts. Siebert, 14 at the time, was charged with 47 counts.

Investigators determined that the teens had searched the victims' house on Google multiple times prior to the attack and that Bui had purchased the masks seen in the surveillance footage at a Party City close to where he lived. Snapchat conversations accessed by investigators revealed the retributive nature of the scheme.

"The [are going to] get theirs like I got mine," Bui wrote to Seymour.

Although the victims' families wanted to see Bui locked up for life without the possibility of parole, he managed to swing a plea deal with the Denver District Attorney's Office last week.

Bui agreed to plead guilty to two counts of second-degree murder and face up to 60 years in a state prison in exchange for the Democratic DA dropping an additional 60 criminal charges.

The Associated Press indicated that the other two murderers got off relatively lightly.

Siebert was sentenced to three years in juvenile detention and seven years in a state prison program for young offenders. Seymour was sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of second-degree murder.

Amadou Beye, whose wife and infant daughter perished in the blaze, addressed Seymour in court, telling him in March, "I hope when you die you will die slow and hard," reported the Daily Mail.

"And you will die young. And when you die, I hope you will feel all the pain they did feel when they were dying. And you will feel all the pain that we feel right now," added Beye.

Bui's formal sentencing has been scheduled for July 2.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!