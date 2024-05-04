Columbia University rioter is an heir to an ad empire, owns a mansion, and has a lengthy criminal record: Report

The New York Post reported that one of the most violent leaders at the Columbia University riots has a lot of experience as an agitator. He is also the son of millionaire ad executives who happens to live in a $3.4 million Brooklyn brownstone home.

James Carlson, also known as Cody Carlson, is a "longtime anarchist," according to the authorities. He also reportedly has a child with a model and his stepmother is currently dating John Cougar Mellencamp.

Carlson, who has a list of arrests dating back to 2005, is one of three children of advertising executives Richard "Dick" Tarlow and his wife, Sandy Carlson Tarlow, according to the report.

Dick, who died in 2022 at the age of 81, left behind an estate worth at least $20 million, according to court records.

The discovery comes after pro-Hamas students and agitators became violent on campus. After the students broke into Hamilton House, the authorities liberated the building, ultimately arresting around 100 people.

Following the incident, the student editors at the Columbia Review demanded that exams be canceled over their trauma from witnessing and experiencing police "violence" against anti-Israel protesters.

"As the Administrative Board of student editors of the Columbia Law Review, we urge the Law School to cancel exams and give all students passing grades for their work throughout the semester," the letter said.

"The violence we witnessed last night has irrevocably shaken many of us on the Review. We know this to be the same for a majority of our classmates. Videos have circulated of police clad in riot gear mocking and brutalizing our students. The events of last night left us, and many of our peers, unable to focus and highly emotional during this tumultuous time."

Even though police were able to liberate the building, several officers were assaulted in the process. There was substantial damage to Hamilton Hall, but it apparently did not compare to the "trauma" these pro-Hamas rioters experienced.

This only follows the growing distress that many of us have felt for months as the humanitarian crisis abroad continues to unfold, and as the blatant antisemitism, islamophobia, and racism on campus have escalated. Our response is not disproportionate to the outsized impact it has had on many of us in the community— a crowd of people that proudly represent their membership in a white supremacist, neo-fascist hate group were storming our campus just days ago.

"The current exam policy raises concerns around equity and academic integrity," the letter continued. "Many are unwell at this time and cannot study or concentrate while their peers are being hauled to jail."

Carlson is believed to be one of the ringleaders who broke into Hamilton House in the first place. When the Post reached out to family members, a woman who answered the phone said: "We don’t talk to him. Leave us alone. He is out of our lives for so many years."

Sources have stated that Carlson is a menace and an attorney by profession. He was charged with burglary, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, conspiracy, and criminal trespassing.

“I observed the defendant inside the location with several other individuals,” a police officer wrote down in a police report. “I did observe doors with shattered windows, doors off hinges, broken desks and exits blockaded by piled-up chairs.”

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!