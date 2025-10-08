Comey pleads not guilty

Former FBI Director James Comey pled not guilty at his arraignment on Wednesday.

He faces federal charges from the Department of Justice for obstructing a congressional proceeding and making false statements. The charges are related to his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on 30, 2020, where he addressed the FBI's role in the Russia collusion investigation related to the 2016 election.

'No one is above the law.'

Comey was indicted on September 25 of this year. The indictment alleges that Comey lied about his role in authorizing FBI contacts to serve as anonymous media sources during the investigation and that he deliberately withheld information about the investigation from the Judiciary Committee. The case is scheduled to go to trial in January.

"No one is above the law. Today’s indictment reflects this Department of Justice’s commitment to holding those who abuse positions of power accountable for misleading the American people. We will follow the facts in this case," Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote on X following the announcement of Comey's indictment.

Photo by Mark Reinstein/Corbis via Getty Images

Comey has denied the accusations and said that he looks forward to a trial. His legal team also claimed the indictment amounts to vindictive persecution and that they plan to request a dismissal, according to the AP.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly referred to Comey as a "dirty cop" as well as a "slimeball."

