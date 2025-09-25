James Comey indicted by grand jury

Former Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey was indicted by a grand jury, as confirmed by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi on social media.

President Donald Trump has been publicly pressing for the prosecution of Comey over allegations related to the investigation into alleged Russian collusion by the Trump campaign.

Sources say that Comey has been indicted with charges of making false statements and obstruction of justice.

"No one is above the law. Today's indictment reflects this Department of Justice's commitment to holding those who abuse positions of power accountable for misleading the American people," Bondi wrote.

"We will follow the facts in this case," she added.

Trump had posted a message to Bondi demanding that Comey and others be prosecuted because the reputation of the administration was being damaged by the delay.

One of the first Democrats to comment on the indictment was Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia.

"I've had my differences with James Comey in the past, but I can spot trumped-up charges a mile away," the Democrat said.

"Trump said he'd go after him, then fired a superb, ethical prosecutor when he refused to bring frivolous charges against those whom Trump perceived to be his enemies," he added. "Now he has installed yet another one of his personal lawyers as the interim U.S. Attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia — this one a Florida insurance lawyer with no prosecutorial experience and no connection to Virginia — to do his bidding. The rule of law must prevail."

The president recently said that he fired Erik Siebert from his position as U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, reportedly over his refusal to bring charges against Comey. The president installed attorney Lindsey Halligan in the position.

Comey will next face arraignment in court.

