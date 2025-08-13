Released FBI docs reveal Comey allegedly used media mole to plant info at New York Times for Russian collusion investigation

The case against former FBI Director James Comey got a boost in recently released documents that showed how he allegedly planted narratives to push the Russian collusion story.

Current FBI Director Kash Patel released internal memos from the bureau that revealed interviews with Columbia University law professor Daniel Richman where he admitted to routinely speaking on Comey's behalf to Michael Schmidt.

'They tried to steal the election. They tried to obfuscate the election. They did things that nobody's ever imagined, even in other countries.'

Schmidt is a journalist who worked on Russian collusion stories at the New York Times and was among those who received a Pulitzer Prize for reporting on the story.

Richman told the FBI that the goal of communicating with Schmidt was "to correct stories critical of Comey, the FBI, and to shape future press coverage."

The memos were a part of the FBI's investigation into leaked classified information.

Richman admitted to having access to classified information from Comey but said he did not believe he passed on any classified information to reporters. However, he said he could only make the denial "with a discount."

"Richman was pretty sure he did not confirm the Classified Information," one FBI memo said. "However, Richman told the interviewing agents he was sure 'with a discount' that he did not tell Schmidt about the Classified Information."

Richman was quoted in articles about Russian collusion written by Schmidt, such as the following from an April 2017 Times story: "Jim sees his role as apolitical and independent. The FBI director, even as he reports to the attorney general, often has to stand apart from his boss."

The FBI later decided against criminal charges against Comey, his associates, or Adam Schiff, who has since become a U.S. senator representing California. Schiff is also accused of leaking classified intelligence to smear Trump.

RELATED: Trump hints at ARRESTING Obama — but will he?

The Trump administration has been seeking to uncover the origins of the Russia collusion story, suspecting that the investigation was politically motivated to damage President Donald Trump. Trump even suggested that President Barack Obama was guilty of "treason" for spearheading it.

"It's there; he's guilty. This was treason," Trump said in July.

"They tried to steal the election. They tried to obfuscate the election. They did things that nobody's ever imagined, even in other countries," he continued.

Former President Barack Obama responded to the accusations and denied them in a rare statement.

"Out of respect for the office of the presidency, our office does not normally dignify the constant nonsense and misinformation flowing out of this White House with a response," a spokesperson for Obama said. "But these claims are outrageous enough to merit one. These bizarre allegations are ridiculous and a weak attempt at distraction."

Comey, Schmidt, and Richman did not respond immediately to a request for comment from Just the News.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!