Fetterman makes 'Jerry Springer Show' comparison after House committee proceedings descend into chaos

The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability descended into chaos on Thursday as lawmakers traded jabs.

Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania quipped in a post on X, "In the past, I’ve described the U.S. House as The Jerry Springer Show. Today, I'm apologizing to The Jerry Springer Show."

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded to Fetterman's comments, tweeting, "I understand you likely would not have stood up for your colleague and seem to be confused about racism and misogyny being a 'both sides' issue. But I stand up to bullies, instead of becoming one. And to the women of Pennsylvania: I’d stand up for you too. Enjoy your Friday."

'Oh girl, baby girl, don't even play.'

The situation erupted shortly after GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia said she wanted to know whether any committee Democrats "are employing, ah, Judge Merchan's daughter."

Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas questioned whether Greene knew why they were there.

Greene made a crack to Crockett about "fake eyelashes."

Ocasio-Cortez moved to "take down Ms. Greene's words" and then proceeded to berate Greene. "That is absolutely unacceptable," she declared. "How dare you," she continued, "attack the physical appearance of another person?"

"Are your feelings hurt?" Greene asked. "Awwww."

"Oh girl, baby girl, don't even play," Ocasio-Cortez said.

Later, while Greene agreed to strike her words, she declared, "I am not apologizing."

Greene, apparently speaking to Ocasio-Cortez, asked the Democrat why she doesn't debate her. "You don't have enough intelligence," Greene declared.

Later during the bizarre saga, Crockett asked Comer, "I'm just curious, just to better understand your ruling, if someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody's bleach blonde bad-built butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?"

Crockett said in in a tweet, "So MTG wanted to talk about my appearance in COMMITTEE?! It's against the rules to do… She refused to apologize! The chairman ruled that it was ok… AND I asked for clarification about what qualifies as 'engaging in personalities' & basically wanted to know if I could talk s[***] about her appearance as… well… y’all know what she looks like, right? PEOPLE IN GLASS HOUSES! This is what happens when mentally deficient people who can’t read and follow rules or just don't give a damn… somehow end up in CONGRESS!"

