California seeks 'compassionate release' of 'sadistic pedophile' convicted of raping and drugging his children

The state of California is asking that a man convicted of horrific repeated rape of his children be released after he was diagnosed with dementia.

Ramiro Ruiz was incarcerated for 85 years to life in 1998 after being convicted of heinous crimes that involved repeatedly raping, sodomizing, and drugging his children. He also chained up the children.

'This guy was clearly a monster then, and he's a monster now.'

On Monday, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation went before a Madera County courtroom and asked that Ruiz be released before his impending death.

The CDCR argued that the 86-year-old was no longer a threat to society because of his advanced age and deteriorating condition.

Prosecuting Attorney Eric DuTemple opposed the release request.

"This guy was clearly a monster then, and he's a monster now," DuTemple said. "I think that he was best described in the probation court when he was sentenced that he is a sadistic pedophile."

The victims ranged in age from 5 to 15 years old, and one was developmentally disabled. Ruiz was formerly diagnosed with sexual sadism disorder as well as pedophilic disorder.

"The decision the court has to make is the defendant is still capable of committing super strikes and is he an unreasonable risk to the public if we release him out of CDCR custody," DuTemple continued.

Madera County District Attorney Sally Moreno argued that Ruiz was still capable of committing crimes against children if released.

"This was probably one of the most heinous sex crimes I have seen in my 20-plus years as a prosecutor," Moreno said. "He does have an advanced age — I believe he's 86 — but that doesn't mean he's incapable of maneuvering or manipulating a 2- or 3- or 4-year-old child up onto his lap where he could inflict all kinds of horrible damage."

The judge refused the request on Monday, after shutting down the argument that Ruiz had behaved in prison. He pointed out that there were no children in prison to abuse.

"People were sentenced for their crimes, they were sentenced by judges and juries, and victims were given assurances that this is the amount of time this defendant would serve," Moreno added.

Defense attorney Aaron Montoya indicated that they may refile a request for compassionate release.

