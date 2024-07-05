Concealed carriers in Chicago — a man and a woman — open fire on attackers in separate incidents on same day

Two concealed carriers in Chicago — a man and a woman — opened fire on attackers in separate incidents on same day last weekend.

The first attack took place on the city's South Side early Saturday in the Englewood neighborhood's 200 block of West 63rd Street around 1:40 a.m., police told WLS-TV.

Turns out the woman is a concealed-carry license and Firearm Owners Identification card holder, and she pulled out a gun and shot the girl in her left shoulder, WBBM reported.

Two men — a 36-year-old and a 49-year-old — were arguing at a gas station when the 36-year-old retrieved a gun from his vehicle and fired at the 49-year-old, police told the station.

His target, however, was not to be outdone.

The 49-year-old is a concealed-carry license holder and returned fire, hitting the 36-year-old in his arm, WLS reported.

The 36-year-old was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, the station said.

WLS reported that Area 1 detectives were investigating, adding that police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

The second attack took place less than 24 hours later.

Police told WBBM-TV that a 17-year-old female was arguing with a 26-year-old woman in the 3000 block of South Fort Dearborn Drive, which is near 31st Street Beach, just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

During the argument, the girl pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the woman in the arm, WBBM reported.

But the girl's target stopped her attack right then and there.

Turns out the woman is a concealed-carry license and Firearm Owners Identification card holder, and she pulled out a gun and shot the girl in her left shoulder, WBBM reported.

The girl was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was treated and released, WBBM said, adding that she was then arrested and charged with aggravated battery with great bodily harm.

The woman was taken to Insight Hospital in good condition, WBBM noted, adding that Area 1 detectives were investigating.

Will they never learn?

Just one month ago, police said a concealed carrier shot three males who physically attacked him amid an argument outside his Chicago home.

Police told WLS that a 29-year-old male was shot five times in the torso and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition; a 22-year-old male was shot in the chest and taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition; and a 55-year-old male was shot in the neck and was in critical condition at Illinois Masonic Hospital.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!