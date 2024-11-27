Concealed-carrying food vendor in Chicago serves up lethal dish for thug who pulls gun on him

A Chicago food vendor who was carrying concealed fatally shot a male who pulled a gun on him Friday night.

Chicago police told WLS-TV the shooting occurred in the South Austin neighborhood's 300 block of South Central Avenue just before 9 p.m.

The male approached the 35-year-old food vendor, and a brief struggle ensued, police told the station.

Police said the male pulled out a gun, and the food vendor — who has a concealed carry license — also took out a gun, WLS reported.

In an exchange of gunfire, the male who approached the food vendor suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body, and he was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, the station said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner identified the male who was killed as 34-year-old Demitrius Manning, WLS noted.

The food vendor was shot in his right arm, and he was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police added to the station.

Police told WLS the incident is being investigated as an attempted robbery and that there were two guns at the scene.

How are people reacting?

Individuals posting comments under the WLS Facebook post about the incident seem to be squarely in the food vendor's corner.

"Great news this time around," one commenter wrote.

"Thank goodness he was able to protect himself," another user noted.

"Good," another commenter said. "[People] are tired and starting to fight back."

"We need more of this," another user declared. "Good guys and girls with guns. Only way to stop bad people with guns."

"Good outcome," another commenter stated. "The robber won't be turned loose on the street by the useless court system to reoffend."

"I’m so glad the food vendor is OK," another user said. "We should all buy from this hard-working person. He deserves a medal."

"He better not have to go through a trial," another commenter wrote.

"Hell yeah love this!!!" another user exclaimed. "Stop messing with [people]."

"Score one for the good guy," another commenter opined.

