Sci-fi video game Concord mercilessly mocked for progressive characters who display preferred pronouns

A first-person-shooter game called Concord was criticized for being overly progressive after developers showcased a few of the game's characters, revealing that their preferred pronouns were shown on the character select screen.

Firewalk Studios director Kim Kreines showcased the game at Playstation's State of Play event, which provided news and announcements from the video game platform.

After the studio showed at least four of the game's characters, gamers noticed that along with the characters' names and roles, their preferred pronouns were also given.

As That Park Place reported, one of the characters is an obese woman named Emari who has "she/her" pronouns. Another character named Lark has "undecided" in the location where the other characters' pronouns are.

'That moment is such a tiny slice of everything that we've been working on for years and years.'

Another morbidly obese character named Daw was later revealed with "he/him" pronouns. There was even a robot with "he/him" pronouns.

Kreines reportedly stated that "every character brings their own unique personality, skills, and wide-ranging perspectives to the crew."

"PlayStation's new hero 5V5 PVP Shooter Concord is full of diverse character designs & they even have their pronouns listed below their name ... Who is this game for exactly?" a YouTuber wrote on X.

Another gamer with a significant following had a humorous but critical reaction to the game that received a lot of attention.

"Concord is a new progressive and modern shooter for Pc & Playstation. It features five black women, four aliens, three robots, and one white man. It's incredibly diverse and non-heteronormative. Plus, it has pronouns. Are you excited?"

After mockery and backlash made its way around the internet, Kreines was asked by Videogames Chronicle about the negative reactions to the game trailer.



"Yeah, that trailer. That moment is such a tiny slice of everything that we've been working on for years and years. We're excited for the game and for the IP, for the game to be in people's hands, the IP to be in people's minds."



"You'll start to fall in love with the depth of the characters. That's something that you learn week to week. Their personalities will unfold, their relationships will unfold for you, their backstories. None of that is something that you can get in a tiny little slice of it."



Game designer Mark Kern pointed out that the company's career page notably describes itself as a "collaborative, inclusive, and respectful team."

It was also discovered that the game's lead character designer, Jon Weisnewski, has made incredibly progressive statements about race in the United States in recent years on Facebook.

He responded to a game programmer who said that "thinking that all white people are unconsciously racist is the same as thinking that all black people are unconsciously lazy."

Weisnewski said in 2020 that was "an over simplification."

"The sentiment being expressed is that whites must acknowledge their privileged position, and then actively work for equality. It will be hard and confronting work, but if we don't we’re complicit. And complicity allows systemic racism to persist."

He also pushed the idea that being against racism is not enough but that whites need to "help others pursue equality and justice" by using their privilege.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!