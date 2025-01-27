Connecticut Democrats bob and weave about illegal aliens

Democrat leaders in Connecticut seem to be talking out of both sides of their mouth regarding the illegal aliens residing in their state.

In his first week in office, President Donald Trump has quickly cracked down on illegal immigration in the United States. He effectively closed the southern border, canceled the flights of refugees headed to America, and even began repatriating illegal aliens to their country of origin. He also ended birthright citizenship, though the issue is now tied up in federal courts.

Trump's swift actions to stymie illegal immigration and fulfill one of his key campaign promises have Democrats around the country, including in Connecticut, nervously wondering who will fill labor-intensive jobs. "Restaurant kitchens won’t be staffed, crops won’t be picked and offices (and homes) won’t get cleaned," wrote Jim Cameron, columnist for CT Mirror.

'If elected officials advocate and counsel others to avoid or violate our laws, their actions ... more than likely open them up to charges of criminal conspiracy.'

Cameron is not the only left-leaning Nutmegger fretting about the future of the estimated 100,000 illegal aliens residing in their state. Democrat Gov. Ned Lamont and Democrat Attorney General William Tong did their best to express support for illegal immigrants while also admitting that their ability to protect them from detention and deportation is limited.

"You're welcome here," Gov. Lamont said, speaking directly to illegal immigrants.

When pressed about how illegal aliens should react to the strict enforcement of federal immigration laws under Trump, Lamont effectively suggested they continue as normal. "My advice is, send your kids to school. My advice is, keep going to church," he replied, according to CT Insider.

"We don't collect the immigration status of people who are going to church or kids who are at school. Our cops are busy trying to keep the streets safe, they're not asking the immigration status of somebody who's caught jaywalking or speeding."

In his remarks, Tong paid vague homage to "immigrants" in general — without specifying whether those immigrants are in the country legally or illegally — as well as the sanctity of "the law." "It is the policy of the state of Connecticut to respect, honor, and protect immigrants and immigrant families in full compliance with the law," Tong said. "We're going to do what we can for immigrants and immigrant families because they're important to us."

In a memo released last week, Tong's office also pointed to the Connecticut Trust Act, which severely restricts the extent to which local and state law enforcement can cooperate with ICE and other federal agencies regarding immigration.

In 2019, when the act was updated during the first Trump administration, Connecticut Democrats bragged that local officials would not abide by immigration detainers except in cases that also include a judicial warrant, illegal aliens found guilty of "serious felonies, and those "on the terrorist watch list."

"ICE detentions and deportations are destroying families. In the last two years, federal officials have been pursuing immigration enforcement indiscriminately across the country and at our borders, fomenting fear in immigrant communities and undermining community trust," state Dems said at the time.

While Attorney General Tong noted now in Trump's second term that the Trust Act remains in effect, the memo from his office reiterated that federal officials still have the authority to enforce federal laws in the state.

"Immigration enforcement is a federal prerogative," the memo said, according to CT Insider. "Though Connecticut is a sovereign state, Connecticut does not and cannot restrict the activities of federal immigration officials."

Republicans and other right-leaning leaders in the Nutmeg State are frustrated that Democrats are still playing games regarding federal immigration law.

"Either you support the laws of this country, or you do not," Republican state Rep. Craig Fishbein said in a statement to Blaze News. "If elected officials don’t like the laws, they should act to change them; but follow the result nonetheless. That is our system. If elected officials advocate and counsel others to avoid or violate our laws, their actions are not only in violation of their oath of office to uphold the state and federal Constitutions, but more than likely open them up to charges of criminal conspiracy. A result I wish upon no elected (or appointed) official."

Frank Ricci, a retired fire chief of the sanctuary city of New Haven, claimed that Democrats' political maneuvering is "betraying the public trust" regarding community safety.

"They are attempting to craft a narrative, hoping for bad optics while using the public as pawns in their messaging war against the Trump administration. This only serves to release criminals from our jails, making it less safe for federal agents and the public," Ricci told Blaze News in a statement.

"President Trump is keeping his promises — keeping our kids and streets safe. It's time local officials stop playing politics and start putting our communities first."

