Colombia bends the knee to avoid tariffs after refusing deportation flights from the US

The Colombian government has agreed to all of President Donald Trump's demands regarding deportation flights after President Gustavo Petro refused two U.S. military flights carrying illegal immigrants.

Petro, a far-leftist who was in a guerilla movement in his youth, said on Sunday that putting the deportees in handcuffs was a violation of human rights. Deportees are put in handcuffs to protect U.S. personnel and prevent any attempt to take over the aircraft. Deportees often include hardened criminals as well.

After Trump announced sanctions and tariffs on the Colombian government for refusing to accept the flights, Petro said Colombia would put tariffs on American goods. By late Sunday evening, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed that Colombia had fully agreed to all deportation flights, including from the U.S. military.

'I don't like your oil, Trump, you're going to wipe out the human species because of greed.'

"The government of Colombia has agreed to all of President Trump’s terms, including the unrestricted acceptance of all illegal aliens from Colombia returned from the United States, including on U.S. military aircraft, without limitation or delay," Leavitt said.

Due to the agreement, some of the sanctions and tariffs will be held in reserve and will be signed only if the South American country fails to uphold its end of the deal.

"The visa sanctions issued by the State Department, and enhanced inspections from Customs and Border Protection, will remain in effect until the first planeload of Colombian deportees is successfully returned," Leavitt continued. "Today’s events make clear to the world that America is respected again. President Trump will continue to fiercely protect our nation's sovereignty, and he expects all other nations of the world to fully cooperate in accepting the deportation of their citizens illegally present in the United States."

The Colombian Foreign Ministry confirmed the deal in a post on X.

In a rambling and unhinged post on his X account during the negotiations, Petro said he did not like visiting the U.S. because it is boring.

"I don't like your oil, Trump, you're going to wipe out the human species because of greed. Maybe one day, over a glass of whiskey, which I accept, despite my gastritis, we can talk frankly about this, but it's difficult because you consider me an inferior race and I'm not, nor is any Colombian," Petro added.

Petro's government further offered to use its presidential plane to bring Colombians back to their home country.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!