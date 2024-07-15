'He should be on a yacht': Conor McGregor praises Trump, says he could be retired, instead is 'spitting out bullets'

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor praised Donald Trump for his resiliency and patriotism after he was shot, adding that he should be retired and traveling the world, not being shot at.

McGregor has increasingly commented on politics, specifically in Ireland where he has criticized the leadership's immigration policies after attacks at the hands of a migrant.

The Irishman was not far behind in the news cycle, responding in the evening of July 13, 2024, when Trump was shot.

"A 78 year old multiple billionaire[,] he should be on a yacht on the [Mediterranean] touring golf courses," McGregor wrote. "But he is not. He is in Pennsylvania spitting out bullets! Running for the love of his country! God speed Donald! God bless the United States," McGregor added.

'One of the most horrific crimes this nation [has] ever seen has occurred.'

McGregor has mostly stayed out of U.S. politics throughout his career, however, during his rise to fame in 2016, he was asked about the Trump presidency by CNN shortly after the election.

"I'm not from around here, [but] maybe Donald won't be so bad," McGregor said.

"I don't really feel anything changes — essentially it's just like a fight. Someone wins, someone loses, and then you wake up and everyone's day carries on … I wish him well, [let's] see what he does."



The next day, McGregor became a two-division champion by knocking out lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez.

The fighter threatened a run for political office in 2023 when three children and two adults were stabbed by an Algerian immigrant, with a 5-year-old girl and 30-year-old female in critical condition.

"One of the most horrific crimes this nation [has] ever seen has occurred, we do not care anymore what you sad cases have got to say," McGregor said, responding to comments by his coach.

The 36-year-old later pointed out the age of his competition should he run for head office:

"Potential competition if I run. Gerry, 78. Bertie. 75. Enda, 74. Each with unbreakable ties to their individual parties politics. Regardless of what the public outside of their parties feel," McGregor noted on X. "These parties govern themselves vs govern the people."

For his commentary regarding the attacks and surrounding his country's immigration policy, Irish police launched a hate speech investigation toward him.

Micheál Martin, Irish deputy prime minister, called McGregor's remarks "disgraceful."

"Isolated voices like that and voices that essentially are inciting hate and to some degree incitement is unacceptable," Martin said.

McGregor first made it clear he didn't condone violence, then responded by saying politicians "blame anyone but themselves."

"Typical. Worthless you are Michaél. Worthless and spineless!" he added.

