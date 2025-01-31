Conservative columnist kicked off British show after pointing out Dems' hypocrisy after air collision

Kurt Schlichter, an author and columnist at Townhall, got into a testy exchange with a British news host while discussing President Donald Trump's reaction to the air collision that took place at Washington, D.C.'s main commercial air hub, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

A U.S. military Black Hawk helicopter crashed into an American Airlines flight as the plane was landing, resulting in no survivors. Over 60 people died in the collision. Trump pointed to how the Obama and Biden administrations pushed the Federal Aviation Administration to diversify air traffic controllers because there were too many white men in the jobs, resulting in the industry's shortage of air traffic controllers.

When Trump was asked about his comments during Thursday's White House press briefing, Trump said he knows DEI policies are partly to blame for the tragedy because he has "common sense. And, unfortunately, a lot of people don't."

"Do you think it's appropriate for the president of the United States within 24 hours, when you have 67 families grieving, is it really appropriate to indulge in this unevidenced speculation, when surely what he should be doing is encouraging the flight investigators to get to the truth?" LBC host Iain Dale asked Schlichter.

Schlichter, a U.S. Army veteran and attorney, said in his career, he never had to be encouraged to do his job correctly.

"As for the timing, well, I'd like to see the memo about when the timing's right. All I know is every time some psychotic leftist murderer goes on a shooting spree, within 40 seconds, I get told I need to disarm myself. ... So I'm going to need to know the rule ..." Schlichter replied.

"Can you get this numbskull off our program, please? I never want to speak to him again," Dale interjected. "He is the kind of person that makes America look ridiculous on the world stage."

Dale shared the segment on his X account to show "the 4 minutes that provoked me to throw this deranged, bigoted Trump supporter off my show last night. It doesn't happen often, and no doubt some think I should've let him continue with his awful bulls**t, but I've absolutely no regrets."

"The host booted me off the air — 'Never have him on again!' I refused to back down on the President's DEI attack and rejected the idea that the President should not criticize the uncriticizable. The host guy was most upset. Can't wait to share the clips. I guess I'm lucky I didn't get arrested for criminal wrongthink!" Schlichter said after the show.

