Conservatives line up against swampy, earmark-laden government appropriations package

Conservative lawmakers are speaking out against a proposed government appropriations package that is packed with earmarks.

GOP Rep. Chip Roy of Texas tweeted that no Republicans should vote in favor of the proposal, describing it as "one of the worst bills with one of the worst processes I have ever seen."

"There should be a 2 week CR to allow not just members, but Americans to review this bill - because I gotta be honest, if we did that… NOT A SINGLE REPUBLICAN WOULD VOTE FOR IT," Roy wrote in another post. "There are lots of offensive earmarks," he also tweeted, adding the hashtag "#SwampOmnibus."

For example, a list disclosing the "congressional earmarks and congressionally directed spending items," related to one portion of the package indicates that $850,000 is allocated for "LGBTQ Senior Housing, Inc., MA, for services for older adults," and $400,000 is allocated for "Garden State Equality Education Fund, Inc., NJ, for trauma-informed strategies to support LGBTQ+ youth."



The text of the appropriations package contains language related to funding border security for foreign nations.

"Up to $500,000,000 of funds appropriated by this Act for the Defense Security Cooperation Agency in 'Operation and Maintenance, Defense-Wide' may be used to provide assistance to the Government of Jordan to support the armed forces of Jordan and to enhance security along its borders," one section of the measure states.

"Of the amounts appropriated in this Act under the heading 'Operation and Maintenance, Defense-Wide', for the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, $380,000,000, to remain available until September 30, 2025, shall be available to reimburse Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Tunisia, and Oman under section 1226 of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2016 (22 U.S.C. 2151 note), for enhanced border security, of which not less than $150,000,000 shall be for Jordan," another section reads.

A number of Republicans have declared that they will vote against the proposal.

"I'm a definite NO on this minibus," GOP Rep. Eli Crane of Arizona tweeted.

"The system is absolutely BROKEN! I am a HARD NO on the D.C. Cartel’s minibus," Republican Rep. Matt Rosendale of Montana tweeted.

"It's a no from me on this monstrosity of a spending bill," GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida tweeted.

