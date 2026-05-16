School cop reassigned after video shows him slamming female student to the ground during arrest in California

The Riverside Sheriff’s Office reassigned a school resource deputy as it investigated an arrest where he slammed a female student to the ground outside a California high school.

The officer was sent to address a physical fight between students on Tuesday at about 3:47 p.m. near the campus of Vista del Lago High School in Moreno Valley.

'She was on the ground and, yes, she got rowdy, and he was just moving her around like a rag doll.'

An Instagram influencer told KTLA-TV that he heard about the incident and went to document the incident. He posted the video he captured of the rough arrest.

Police said the girl tried to pull away as the officer attempted to detain and handcuff her.

"Put your hands behind your back. Stop," the deputy said to the girl. "Stop doing what you're doing!"

The influencer, who didn't want to be publicly identified, admitted that the girl was resisting arrest. He claimed that she was 14 years old, but it's unclear whether that is accurate.

"She was on the ground and, yes, she got rowdy, and he was just moving her around like a rag doll," he added.

The student was evaluated by paramedics and was eventually arrested on suspicion of battery and resisting arrest.

The Moreno Valley Unified School District released a statement to KTLA indicating that it had reached out to the family of the girl to offer support.

Many people online were very supportive of the officer's actions.

"Thank you officers for your service. These feral, vile rabid citizens needs to learn law, order and swift justice!" said one user on the X platform.

"[I don't] give a damn what sex or race. You play stupid games. You win stupid prizes," another response reads.

"Act like animals get treated like an animal," another user replied.

"Stop resisting arrest you dumbasses you won't be roughed up. You got what you deserve," another said. "I’m tired of hearing little pansy ass p***ies can’t handle it when they’re trying to resist screw you you got what you deserved."

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"The Riverside Sheriff’s Office takes each use of force very seriously and makes every effort to de-escalate these situations whenever possible," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

"As with all use-of-force incidents, a review will be conducted to ensure compliance with our policy and training standards," they added.

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