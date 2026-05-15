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Former Colorado county clerk convicted for vote tampering gets sentence commuted by Democratic governor
May 15, 2026
Tina Peters was sentenced to 8 years but will instead walk out of prison in a few weeks.
Tina Peters was sentenced to eight years in prison for allowing unauthorized access to voter machines during the 2020 presidential election, but she's going be a free woman very soon.
The pro-Trump former county clerk has had her sentence commuted by Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, over free speech concerns.
'I have learned and grown during my time in prison, and going forward I will make sure that my actions always follow the law, and I will avoid the mistakes of the past.'
President Donald Trump had threatened Colorado officials with "harsh measures" unless Peters was released, but Polis said his decision had to do with defending free speech rights.
On Friday, Polis released a statement that said he granted clemency to 44 individuals, including the commutation of Peters' sentence.
Her conviction will not be wiped away but will be granted parole beginning June 1.
She had been convicted on seven counts related to the presidential election, including attempting to influence a public servant, conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, and official misconduct.
Although she had been defiant during sentencing, she admitted in a later statement that she had "misled the Secretary of State when allowing a person to gain access to county voting equipment."
She added, "I have learned and grown during my time in prison, and going forward I will make sure that my actions always follow the law, and I will avoid the mistakes of the past."
Polis said in a letter to Peters that he believed eight years was "an extremely unusual and lengthy sentence for a first-time offender who committed nonviolent crimes." He added that the judge who sentenced Peters placed too much emphasis on her political beliefs.
Democrats are furious at Polis and accused him of kowtowing to the president.
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"Importantly, your application demonstrates taking responsibility for your crimes and a commitment to follow the law going forward," Polis added in the letter to Peters.
But he made sure to emphasize that he was not pardoning her.
"She's a convicted felon," he added. "She deserves to be a convicted felon. She will remain a convicted felon."
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Staff Writer
Carlos Garcia is a staff writer for Blaze News.
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