FBI raids elections office in Fulton County after Trump vowed prosecutions for 'rigged' 2020 election

The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed that agents served a search warrant at the elections office in Fulton County on Wednesday, and sources say the action relates to the 2020 election.

The Georgia county that includes Atlanta is at the center of claims from President Donald Trump that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

'People will soon be prosecuted for what they did. ... It was a rigged election. Can't have rigged elections.'

Court filings indicated that the Justice Department is seeking ballots, ballots stubs, and absentee ballot signature envelopes from the election.

The president referred to the claims in his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, and said the people responsible would be prosecuted soon.

"It was a rigged election. Everybody now knows that. They found out," said the president. "People will soon be prosecuted for what they did. It's probably breaking news, but it should be. It was a rigged election. Can't have rigged elections."

The bureau would confirm only a "court-authorized law enforcement activity" at the Fulton County Election Hub but offered no other details.

State Senator Josh McLaurin, a Democrat, excoriated the action in a statement to reporters.

"Famously, Donald Trump has made Fulton County the object of his ire," said McLaurin. "Throughout the country it's made Fulton County national news for all the wrong reasons because he has pushed these baseless conspiracy theories that the election was somehow, quote, 'stolen' and that Georgia was the epicenter of this."

The search warrant was signed by a Fulton County judge, according to WAGA-TV, which also confirmed that the search was related to the 2020 election.

McLaurin went on to say that election officials had been threatened because of the president's claims.

"This is extremely alarming," he added.

This is a developing story.

