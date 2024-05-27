Cops arrest thug who reportedly punched two elderly men in separate attacks and actually posed for photo after 1 of them

Police on Saturday arrested a suspect accused of punching two elderly men in separate attacks this month in Campbell, California — and actually posed for a photo after one of the incidents, Fox News reported. Campbell is about 10 minutes southwest of San Jose.

Police on May 17 posted a message on X saying that a man was punched on San Tomas Aquino Road on May 4, adding that the suspect quickly fled, but the victim captured an image of the suspect near Elam/Crockett Avenue.

Police said when the victim and his family returned to the area to look for surveillance cameras, they again encountered the suspect who tried to fight the family before taking off.

Police then posted the following photo to the X message:

Image source: Campbell (Calif.) Police

Police then said officers responded to a similar report of a battery in the area of Inwood Drive and Elam Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Police said officers on Saturday contacted the parents of 25-year-old Nicholas Hosteter in Campbell. Police said with his parents' assistance, Hosteter exited his residence, and police arrested him.

Image source: Campbell (Calif.) Police

Police said Hosteter was booked into Santa Clara County Jail on two counts of elder abuse and for battery on an officer, after he kicked an officer while being booked.

How are people reacting?

Yahoo News posted the Fox News story about the attacks, and more than 4,000 comments followed. A cursory look indicates that folks out there are taking steps to protect themselves from similar attacks:

"Randomly punching elders [is] a trendy thing in the whole nation now," one commenter wrote, adding that "I am coming up [on] 70 in a few months, and I have been a legal concealed [carrier] for the last 45 years; if someone is punching me for fun, unless I [get] knocked out right there ... I will shoot back for sure. My mobility is still good, thanks [to] my younger days in martial arts training. I always pay [attention to] my surroundings, as I was taught by my martial arts instructor back in the 70s ..."

"I will be 68 next month," another commenter wrote. "I enjoy hitting the gym, hiking, and staying in good shape. I also carry a stun baton and mace, and this summer I will begin taking handgun lessons and apply for a conceal carry. I grew up with rifles and proudly served in the Army. I refuse to be a victim."

"That's why I carry," another commenter revealed. "Situational awareness is crucial. In my book everyone is a threat until I determine otherwise. Sad state of affairs today. Can't even walk down the street without threat assessment."

