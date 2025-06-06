5 things to know about Jill Biden’s gay tyrant fixer, Anthony Bernal

For years, conservatives have pointed out that Joe Biden, with his health in clear decline, could not have been in control of the presidency. And after a Project Veritas exposé that revealed the truth about Biden’s presidency, they’ve been vindicated.

“The actual shadow president of the United States — the man controlling Joe Biden — was Anthony Bernal,” BlazeTV host Liz Wheeler says on “The Liz Wheeler Show.”

Garrett Ziegler, founder of the opposition research nonprofit Marco Polo, has done his research on the mysterious Bernal and likens him to chambermaids of the past.

“In the days of the absolute monarchs of Europe, they had what was called a chambermaid, and essentially this was a male who had been castrated — he was basically a eunuch — and his job was to guard the queen,” Ziegler explains.

“They castrated him because that would take away any ability for him to pose a threat to the king, and I know this is a somewhat unique analogy, but that’s essentially what Bernal was,” he continues.

“Five foot four, diminutive, quiet, homosexual man who was with Jill Biden every hour of the day,” he adds. “This is a guy who goes dress shopping with the first lady. This is very, very atypical in American history.”

And reporter Steven Nelson uncovered even more disturbing dirt on Bernal.

“Steven Nelson had there on record quotes from current staffers under Anthony Bernal, saying he’s screaming at them during the day, making weird sexual comments to men in the office. This is not my reporting — this is Steven Nelson’s, and it’s been published in the New York Post,” Ziegler explains.

“I mean, all of this is fascinating, especially because we have, up until now, zero idea that this person kind of even exists, let alone the amount of power that he has,” Wheeler chimes in. “He’s been described as an enforcer, as a fixer, as a gatekeeper. As you mentioned, he’s openly gay. Politico once described him as the Meryl Streep of the Biden family.”

“He allegedly asked members of the Biden staff — male members — or described, questioned, speculated about the size of their genitalia,” she continues.

“This guy is totally out of control,” Ziegler says, adding, “And you know, he’s still being paid by the taxpayer. I confirmed this.”

