Major bank announces end of de-banking policies on guns and political affiliation

After years of criticism from the right about unfair "de-banking" practices, a major U.S. bank announced the end of the policy as it relates to political affiliation and gun sales.

Citigroup announced that they changed their firearms policies, which had been instituted after the heinous 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

'The American people are sick and tired of woke corporations discriminating against conservatives and gun owners!'

"We appreciate the concerns that are being raised regarding 'fair access' to banking services, and we are following regulatory developments, recent executive orders and federal legislation that impact this area," the bank said in a statement.

The statement said Citigroup had updated its employee code of conduct to ensure that no one was discriminated against on the basis of their political affiliation.

Among those who claimed they were the targets of political de-banking were first lady Melania Trump and Eric Trump, who said the Trump Organization had been negatively affected.

In October, the first lady recalled in an interview the shock she felt on finding out a bank had “suddenly informed me they will not be able to do business with me anymore.”

She also said that a university returned her money when she tried to contribute to a philanthropic effort to fund scholarships for foster kids.

“They didn’t want to do business with me because of political affiliation, my political beliefs," she added.

RELATED: Trump confronts Bank of America CEO at World Economic Forum: 'What you're doing is wrong'

Photo by Oliver Contreras-Pool/Getty Images

The president's son commented on de-banking in March.

"The decision by Capital One to 'debank' our company, after well over a decade, was a clear attack on free speech and free enterprise that flies in the face of the bedrock principles and freedoms that define our country," Eric Trump wrote. "Moreover, the arbitrary closure of these accounts, without justifiable cause, reflects a broader effort to silence and undermine the success of the Trump Organization and those who dare to express their political views."

Donald Trump Jr. praised the development from Citi on social media.

"WINNING: After years of doing the bidding of the woke left & targeting our 2nd Amendment rights, Citi Bank has finally folded," he wrote. "The American people are sick and tired of woke corporations discriminating against conservatives and gun owners!"

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!