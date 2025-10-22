Creep with violent past allegedly gropes store customer, threatens to kill others — so woman in store shoots him dead instead

A 42-year-old man followed another customer into the Pink Beauty Supply store in Compton, California, on Sunday afternoon and "groped her once inside" the store, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Lieut. DeJong told KCBS-TV.

When employees told him to leave, the man allegedly refused and began to verbally assault them and some customers before he started throwing objects inside the store, KCBS added.

Employees and customers noted that the male had an object in his hand that they believed was a knife, the sheriff's department said, adding that the male made verbal threats that he was going to kill and harm everyone in the store.

With that, one of the customers — not the one he allegedly groped — pulled out a gun, KCBS said.

Fearing for the store employees, herself, and other customers, the sheriff's department said she fired a warning shot at the male. But the male turned toward her, officials said — and fearing she was going to be attacked, she fired a second shot, striking the male.

DeJong noted to KCBS that "he went down."

The sheriff's department said the shooting took place just before 3:30 p.m. and that Compton Fire Department personnel responded and pronounced the male dead at the scene.

Investigators noted to KCBS that the woman who pulled the trigger was a customer at the store, and she remained at the scene to cooperate with officials.

Detectives added to the station that parking lot surveillance video indicates the man was loitering in the area and drinking alcohol.

"He alleged he was a gang member, and LASD says it appears he was a gang member; unknown if still active," DeJong told KCBS while adding that the male had a lengthy criminal history that included assaults, robberies, thefts, and disturbing the peace.

The station said it's unclear whether the woman will face any charges for the shooting, and it hasn't yet been determined whether it was done in self-defense.

KNBC-TV said the woman is in her 50s, that she surrendered the gun, and that no one was arrested.

The sheriff's department is asking the public for information about the shooting, noting that individuals can contact the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to provide information anonymously can call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477) or use their smartphones by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile App on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the Crime Stoppers website, officials said.

Nearly 5,000 comments have rolled into a Los Angeles Times story about the shooting, which Yahoo News republished. The latest reactions reflect strong support for the woman's actions:

"Firing a WARNING SHOT was pure genius!" one commenter wrote. "Unfortunately, this criminal made a fatal decision by ignoring it! One less criminal on our streets! Congrats!"

"Another person [who] deserves to never pay for any alcohol in their area," another commenter said. "Good job following through on the reason you carry in the first place. I know that was a very hard decision, but if it's you or them, always choose them. She is a HERO and deserves a hero's welcome."

"In this day and age where there are no boundaries and everyone believes that they can do whatever they want, without fear of prosecution or penalty, this is the proper way to handle it," another commenter noted. "Good for her."

"Unfortunately, citizens are having to defend themselves more frequently these days, [and] her response was appropriate for the situation," another commenter opined. "Given our legal system, he would have been out in hours and recommenced doing the same…"

"Justice can come swiftly and in different forms; he got his," another commenter said. "Offenders beware: Many people [nowadays] are armed."

