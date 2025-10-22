Don’t miss the Share the Arrows watch party! Countdown begins NOW

On October 11, 6,700 women gathered at the Credit Union of Texas in Allen for Allie Beth Stuckey’s second annual Share the Arrows conference, a day filled with joy, encouragement, and sisterhood.

Worship was led by Grammy-winning Christian artist Francesca Battistelli, who performed a vibrant mix of contemporary worship songs and timeless hymns.

Speakers included Christian apologist and author Alisa Childers, homeschooling mother of 10 Abbie Halberstadt, Mama Bear Apologetics founder Hillary Morgan Ferrer, children’s rights advocate Katy Faust, non-toxic living advocate Shawna Holman, functional medicine nurse practitioner Taylor Dukes, and New York Times bestselling author Jinger Vuolo. Their talks spanned motherhood, health, and confronting cultural challenges with biblical truth.

And the best part is: We're doing it again! In just under two hours, BlazeTV+ subscribers can join the Share the Arrows watch party.

