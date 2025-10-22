Don’t miss the Share the Arrows watch party! Countdown begins NOW

© 2025 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Relive the joy or join the hype with BlazeTV’s virtual celebration of faith and sisterhood
On October 11, 6,700 women gathered at the Credit Union of Texas in Allen for Allie Beth Stuckey’s second annual Share the Arrows conference, a day filled with joy, encouragement, and sisterhood.
Worship was led by Grammy-winning Christian artist Francesca Battistelli, who performed a vibrant mix of contemporary worship songs and timeless hymns.
Speakers included Christian apologist and author Alisa Childers, homeschooling mother of 10 Abbie Halberstadt, Mama Bear Apologetics founder Hillary Morgan Ferrer, children’s rights advocate Katy Faust, non-toxic living advocate Shawna Holman, functional medicine nurse practitioner Taylor Dukes, and New York Times bestselling author Jinger Vuolo. Their talks spanned motherhood, health, and confronting cultural challenges with biblical truth.
And the best part is: We’re doing it again! In just under two hours, BlazeTV+ subscribers can join the Share the Arrows watch party. Whether you attended and want to relive the experience or missed it but want to see what the buzz is about, this virtual event is for you.
Not a subscriber? Join the BlazeTV family today. Use code sharethearrows for $40 off your subscription. Once you’re in, you’ll also have access to a year of amazing programming. See you there!
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
News, opinion, and entertainment for people who love the American way of life.
BlazeTV
BlazeTV Staff
News, opinion, and entertainment for people who love the American way of life.@BlazeTV →
more stories
Sign up for the Blaze newsletter
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.
Related Content
© 2025 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.