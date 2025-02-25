Dan Crenshaw appears to threaten Tucker Carlson's life on hot mic, prompting civilized response

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) was apparently caught on a hot mic last week threatening to kill Tucker Carlson. When confronted online by peers and critics about his remark, footage of which went viral Monday, the congressman suggested that he had said no such thing.

Crenshaw attended the 2025 Alliance for Responsible Citizenship conference in Britain, which ran from Feb. 17 to 19. At the conference, he sat down for an interview with GB News' Steven Edginton to discuss American global leadership, the "neocon" label often applied to him, and the war in Ukraine.

Toward the end of the interview, Edginton referred to the hundreds of billions of dollars the U.S. has given to Ukraine, then said, "I know that people like Tucker Carlson would make the argument that there's a real opportunity cost there. You know, we could have spent that money on the border or fixing, you know, issues in America."

When asked whether the money provided to Ukraine might have been better spent helping Americans, Crenshaw said, "You can walk and chew bubblegum at the same time. ... We spend 75%, 80% of our budget on a welfare state in America — on Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid. I would love to ask Tucker what he thinks that $100 billion should be spent on, if he would vote for it as a conservative."

'I wonder who he will threaten to kill next?'

"Tucker doesn't know what he's talking about," continued Crenshaw. "Tucker likes to visit Moscow and talk about how great the grocery stores are, so I don't really take his advice very seriously."

Additional footage has appeared online showing Edginton asking Crenshaw after the interview, "Have you ever met Tucker?"

"We've talked a lot on Twitter. If I ever meet him, I'll f**king kill him," the congressman seemingly answered.

Edginton indicated on X that when he laughed off the remark, Crenshaw doubled down, stating, "No, seriously, I would kill him."

The video of Crenshaw's apparent threat went viral Monday, prompting significant backlash.

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R), for instance, asked Crenshaw, "Did you threaten to kill my friend @TuckerCarlson?"

Crenshaw responded, "lol, no."

'I'll send you my address.'

The congressman's denial prompted more criticism and scrutiny, as well as a community notes clarification on X.

Federalist CEO Sean Davis noted, "You know there's a video of you saying otherwise, right?"

Turning Point USA journalist Savanah Hernandez cited Crenshaw's denial as a prime example of "how carelessly our politicians lie to us."

Podcaster Shawn Ryan asked, "I wonder who he will threaten to kill next? Has anyone checked on Tucker?"

Elon Musk posed the question, "Why is Crenshaw homicidal regarding Tucker?"

Tucker Carlson evidently took the threat in stride. Responding to Musk's question, Carlson extended an interview request to Crenshaw.

"Why don't you come sit for an interview and we'll see how you do?" wrote Carlson. "I'll send you my address."

Crenshaw and Carlson have long had an antagonistic long-distance relationship.

The congressman, who is running for re-election next year, has characterized Carlson as a "know-nothing elitist," a "click-chaser," and a "mindless" contrarian who seeks to "defend America's enemies" and "sow doubt and paranoia and false narratives."

Carlson, on the other hand, has called Crenshaw "eye patch McCain" — a "neocon" who engages in "Soviet-style politics" and attacks "moms who are worried about baby formula as pro-Russia." Carlson has also suggested that Crenshaw is a liberal Republican who should be "bagging groceries at Walmart" and a "liar."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!