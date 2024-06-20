Crypto investor twins explain why they're all in for Trump: 'It’s time to take our country back'

American businessmen Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss announced Thursday their support for former President Donald Trump as many big-name tech and crypto investors are throwing their support behind the "Make America Great Again" movement.

The Winklevoss twins each donated $1 million worth of bitcoin to Trump's campaign. In a lengthy explanation on X, Tyler said his support for Trump came down to the federal government's ongoing efforts to clamp down on cryptocurrency, an effort not slowed down by President Joe Biden's administration.

'This is not even remotely open for debate.'

"It has weaponized multiple government agencies to bully, harass, and sue the good actors in our industry in an effort to destroy it. This Administration's actions have been nothing short of an unprecedented abuse of power wielded entirely for twisted political gain at the complete expense of innovation, the American taxpayer, and the American economy," he said. "There is nothing the Biden Administration can do or say at this point to pretend otherwise."

Tyler stated he has "lost multiple bank accounts because I own crypto and my investment firm [Winklevoss Capital] has as well." This is partially due to the Securities and Exchange Commission not issuing rules and guidance to the crypto industry, instead operating on a 1946 Supreme Court decision about a citrus grove in Florida in order to go after members of the industry.

With all the good his crypto business has provided to employees and customers, Tyler wrote, "The Biden Administration has tried to tear all of this down. I am not going to stand by idly and let them. I’m going to continue fighting for what I know to be so right."

By contrast, "President Donald J. Trump is the pro-Bitcoin, pro-crypto, and pro-business choice. This is not even remotely open for debate. Anyone who tells you otherwise is severely misinformed, delusional, or not telling the truth. It’s time to take our country back."

Cameron echoed his brother's post by distilling their views to three points.

The Winklevoss brothers' complaints about the Biden administration echo many Trump supporters' complaints over government weaponization through agencies like the Department of Justice and FBI. And in the tech world, the Winklevoss brothers are far from alone.

David Sacks and Chamath Palihapitiya recently hosted a well-attended fundraiser for Trump in San Francisco. The event raised over $12 million. Palmer Luckey, founder of Oculus VR, also hosted fundraiser in Newport Beach.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!