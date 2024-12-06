DA reacts to store clerk fatally shooting 16-year-old armed robber: 'Once somebody puts a gun in your face, the rules change'

A pair of males armed with guns entered a New Orleans convenience store Tuesday evening and demanded cash, a store employee told WWL-TV.

One of them — 16-year-old Cecil Batiz — was seen on surveillance video pointing a gun with an extended magazine at a clerk working the cell phone counter at Sam's Meat Market and stuffing cash and other items in his pockets, the station said in a follow-up story.

'That clerk was in an obviously high-stress situation and saw the perpetrator still moving with a gun, and it's hard to second-guess his decision to use deadly force yet again.'

The other suspect, 18-year-old Teony Juarez, was wearing a black ski mask, WWL said.

As the suspects exited the store, the clerk at the phone counter pulled out a gun and opened fire, the station said. Batiz was struck in the abdomen, after which he collapsed, WWL reported.

Surveillance video also shows the clerk move out of camera range and return seconds later, shooting Batiz two more times as he moved on the store's floor, the station said. Batiz later died at a hospital, WWL reported.

The station, citing the initial police report, said Juarez returned fire and was struck in the right forearm as he ran from the store. WWL said an unknown woman drove Juarez to a hospital and departed as he entered. Juarez was treated for a gunshot wound, and police arrested him, the station said.

Juarez faces charges including armed robbery, aggravated battery, and illegal use of a weapon, WWL said, adding that his bond was set at $170,000.

The station said the clerk so far has not been charged.

Loyola Law Professor Dane Ciolino told WWL he doubts a charge against the clerk will come to pass: "That clerk was in an obviously high-stress situation and saw the perpetrator still moving with a gun, and it's hard to second-guess his decision to use deadly force yet again."

Ciolino added to the station that in Louisiana, unlike other jurisdictions, Juarez can't be held accountable for Batiz's death: "He can't be charged with a homicide crime because this killing was done by the victim rather than by a co-felon."

You can view a video report here that shows surveillance video of the armed robbery and shooting.

What did the district attorney have to say?

WWL said Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams declined to discuss specifics about the case — but he did tell WWL Radio that "once somebody puts a gun in your face, the rules change."

Williams added that "it's painfully obvious to anyone who saw that video what those two people were doing in that store, and that shop owner did not ask for that exchange," the station noted.

As readers of Blaze News may recall, George Soros gave $220,000 to a Williams PAC, leading to his successful election in December 2020 on a criminal justice reform platform. But in October 2023, a pair of armed suspects carjacked Williams, and the Democrat's 78-year-old mother was in the black Lincoln Navigator at the time of the crime. The crooks stole some of his mother’s belongings, including her wallet and phone.

A month after the carjacking, Williams told WWL-TV he changed his thinking about crime and punishment, with the station saying he's "even reversed his positions on some of his strongest campaign promises." Williams recused himself from working on the carjacking case.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!