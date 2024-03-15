Dad enters HS classroom, confronts student for allegedly bothering his daughter. Dad now charged for making threats, assault.

A New Jersey dad was caught on video entering a high school classroom and confronting a student for allegedly bothering his daughter — and now that dad faces multiple charges, including threatening a student and assaulting another.

What are the details?

Cellphone video shows a parent who was supposed to be picking up his child entering a Paulsboro High School classroom Monday and confronting a student, WTXF-TV reported.

The station said the criminal complaint identifies the parent as Aaron Thomas of Gibbstown.

The video shows Thomas exchanging words with the student and complaining that the student allegedly was bothering his daughter, WTXF said.

Moments later the video shows an adult apparently trying to intervene and calm down the situation, but things escalated again as Thomas began arguing with another student, the station said. Video appears to show Thomas putting his hand on the second student.

WXTF said Thomas has been charged with several offenses, including entering an unauthorized section of the school, threatening to punch and knock out a student, and assault for allegedly grabbing a student’s arm and getting in his face.



The Paulsboro Public School District released the following statement on the matter, according to the station: "Safety and security of our staff and students is paramount. Unfortunate situations such as these gives us an opportunity to reflect and analyze current practices to further strengthen the district’s safety and security procedures to ensure that our schools are a safe place for all students and staff."

While WTXF said nobody answered the door at Thomas' home on Wednesday afternoon, a woman drove up to the house and told the station she lived there. WTXF said she didn't want to identify herself but noted that the family is working with an attorney and would like to tell their side of the story eventually.

Mother of second student speaks out

Faith Bagby, the mother of the second student in the video, told WTXF in a separate story she was "distraught" over the situation.

Bagby told the station her son was sticking up for the student Thomas confronted.

"He was telling the boy that had the guy in his face, ‘you don’t got to say nothing, don’t say nothing.' That’s when the guy must have not liked that and hopped in his face," she told WTXF. "So, he had nothing to do with it at all. He was just an innocent bystander protecting his classmate."

Bagby also noticed the adult in the classroom apparently trying to calm down Thomas.

"Why wasn’t he taken out of that classroom?" she asked the station. "You got your hand on his back like you’re caressing his back — you don’t look like you are trying to get him out."

The student's aunt, Jennifer Bagby, expressed outrage to WTXF.

"I’m mad at the school, I’m mad at the administrators, I’m mad at the security," she told the station. "I’ve been to plenty of basketball games, they run down on these kids, you can’t even stand on the court without running down on them, but an adult come into the school, act up, and nobody know what to do."



WTXF said Faith Bagby has a message for Thomas: "You were wrong, wrong all around."

