Dana Carvey apologizes for 1992 'SNL'  airport security sketch with Sharon Stone: 'We would be literally arrested now'

Comedian and writer Dana Carvey apologized to Sharon Stone for an old "Saturday Night Live" sketch that had the actress removing her clothes at an airport security checkpoint.

A 1992 sketch called the "Airport Security Check" featured a star-studded cast of airport security guards that continuously asked a traveler (Stone) to remove her clothes under the guise that she might be carrying something illegal.

Kevin Nealon, Rob Schneider, Phil Hartman, Chris Farley, and Tim Meadows all made appearances in the sketch, as did Carvey. Carvey portrayed an Indian man.

"The comedy that we did in 1992 with Sharon Stone, we would be literally arrested now so, she was a good sport about it," Carvey laughed as he began to explain.

"I want to apologize publicly for the security check sketch where I played an Indian man, and we’re convincing Sharon, her character, or whatever — to take her clothes off to go through the security thing," Carvey said on the "Fly on the Wall" podcast.

"It’s so 1992, you know, it’s from another era," Carvey continued, with cohost David Spade jokingly adding that the sketch was "so offensive."

Stone, however, wasn't nearly as offended as Carvey appeared to be on her behalf.

"I know the difference between a misdemeanor and a felony. And I think that we were all committing misdemeanors [back then] because we didn’t think there was something wrong then. We didn’t have this sense. I had much bigger problems than that, you know what I mean?" she explained.

"That was funny to me. I didn't care. I was fine being the butt of the joke."



Stone then commented on the over-sensitivity in audiences who have spent "too much time alone."

"We're in such a weird and precious time where because people have spent too much time alone. People don't know how to be funny and intimate and/or any of these things with each other. Everybody's so afraid that they're putting up such barriers around everything that people can't be normal with each other anymore. It's lost all sense of reason."

Carvey, responding to Stone's thoughts on what may be too controversial for television, said that he has a tendency to "self-censor," and as a comedian speaking with his friends, he has thought, "Oh, you can't say that or you can't say that or you can't do that. You just automatically get into that zone where you know."

The comedian went on to say he meant no offense with his Indian character.

"When I was doing the Indian character — and I actually have an Indian cardiologist who's famous and whenever I do events for him he wants me to do [an impression of] him — there was no malice in it, there was no sense ... it was really me rhythmically trying to get laughs."

The same episode of "Saturday Night Live" was controversial for a completely separate reason, Stone explained.

The actress said she was terrified during the live taping after protesters stormed the stage right before her monologue. Six men were allegedly arrested from the incident, Variety reported.

Stone recalled that Executive Producer Lorne Michaels saved her life from the activists.

"I came out to do the monologue live, which is super scary, and a bunch of people started storming the stage saying they were going to kill me during the opening monologue," Stone described. "The security that was in there froze because they never had seen anything like that happen. Lorne started screaming at [security]. ... So all these people were getting beat up and handcuffed in front of me as we went live."



According to Stone, protesters were upset with her work as an AIDS activist and believed the organization she was working with was anti-gay.

"Instead of waiting for an intelligent, informative conversation they thought, 'Oh, let’s just kill her,'" she said.

"I was so not prepared," Stone added. "I was just terrified. I honestly blacked out for half of the show."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!