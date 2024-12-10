Suspect in child molestation videos posted to dark web identified by his tattoos, FBI says

A suspect in a child molestation video was identified in part by his tattoos that had been recorded in another molestation case, according to the FBI.

Agents of the FBI Dallas Field Office in San Angelo arrested 48-year-old Christopher Lynn Driskill on Nov. 26 and charged him with production of child pornography.

Driskill was living with his parents in Coleman, Texas, according to the FBI.

The FBI said Driskill was identified by his tattoos after someone he had been dating told Coleman Police that Driskill said while drunk that he had molested a child in Coleman and recorded the molestation. Driskill denied the allegation when interviewed by investigators, and the child did not make an outcry when interviewed, so police closed the case due to lack of evidence.

However, Driskill's video interview with police led to images of his tattoos being uploaded to a FBI database and were used to link him to a heinous case of child molestation.

That case involved videos being uploaded to the dark web in July that showed three men sexually assaulting a boy. One of the men had tattoos that matched those of Driskill, and when the FBI investigated the matter, agents found that facial markings from the videos matched those they saw on Driskill's driver's license photo. They also used social media posts to tie Driskill to the man in the dark web videos.

If convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison.

One of Driskill's tattoos reportedly read, "Cast no stones."

Images from the case can be viewed on KDFW-TV's news report on YouTube.

