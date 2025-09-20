Democrat pushes sick claim that Charlie Kirk wanted to 'roll back the rights' of black people and women

A congresswoman reversed course to condemn Charlie Kirk just hours after voting to honor him.

Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.) was one of 95 Democrats who voted in favor of honoring Kirk's "life and legacy" on Friday in a House resolution. The vote came just over a week after Kirk was assassinated, allegedly by a young male who was dating a transgender person.

'... Kirk’s racist, anti-American views.'

In total, the resolution received support from both Democrats and Republicans with a 310-58 vote. While 58 Democrats voted against and another 22 did not vote at all, Sherrill's about-face afterward was all the more confusing considering that she voted in support of the resolution.

In statement posted to her X account, Sherril wrote that while she supports free speech, she still thinks Kirk has "vile" views.

"I take my oath to the Constitution seriously. I believe in free speech. And that the First Amendment wouldn’t be necessary if it were only meant to cover language we agreed with," Sherrill stated. "It is meant to protect people like Charlie Kirk who present vile dissenting views. But it is also meant to protect teachers, doctors, and TV comedians who may express views the president doesn't like."

Then the New Jersey Democrat claimed that Kirk supported restricting the rights of women and black people.

RELATED: Sinclair backs out of airing Charlie Kirk on its ABC stations — here's what it did instead

"Charlie Kirk was advocating for a Christian nationalist government and to roll back the rights of women and Black people — this flies in the face of every value I hold dear and that I fight for," Sherril continued. "But the Constitution protects free speech, even for those I vehemently oppose."

Sherrill then stated that President Trump "defines hypocrisy at every turn" and is "instigating a witch hunt worthy of Joseph McCarthy to shut down the free speech rights of anyone who disagrees with Kirk’s racist, anti-American views."

The 53-year-old noted in her final paragraph that she considers Kirk's murder to be "horrific" and said it is "up to all of us to stand against political violence."

"In these times, I will continue to condemn political violence, racism, attacks on women, and the hypocrisy coming from Trump and his acolytes," she concluded.

RELATED: Why Charlie Kirk's murder is 'about me' — and anyone else they dehumanize as a 'Nazi'

Representative Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.). Photographer: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Sherrill is running for governor of New Jersey in November as the Democratic Party candidate. She will run against Republican Jack Ciattarelli.

Ciattarelli responded to Sherrill's comments, writing on X, "Mikie Sherrill's hypocrisy knows no bounds."

He also described her comments about Kirk as "inexcusable and disqualifying."

Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah) responded to Sherrill's remarks directly in her comments section with, "You can't just say crap like that — especially when it's not true."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

