Sinclair backs out of airing Charlie Kirk on its ABC stations — here's what it did instead

The largest owner of ABC-affiliated television stations backed out of broadcasting a tribute to the life of Charlie Kirk on Friday evening.

The Sinclair Broadcast Group objected to the comments Jimmy Kimmel made on his show about the suspect in the assassination of Charlie Kirk. After seeing the outrage from so many, ABC decided to pull the show indefinitely.

'Viewers can continue to enjoy ABC programming while also providing full access to the special online.'

Sinclair had initially said that it would replace Kimmel's late show with a tribute to Kirk on Friday.

But when the time came, Sinclair instead published a link to the tribute on YouTube and offered a statement explaining the decision.

"Tonight, Sinclair will continue to air ABC network programming as scheduled in the late-night time period," read the statement. "The Charlie Kirk special will instead be available on 'The National News Desk's' YouTube channel, ensuring viewers can continue to enjoy ABC programming while also providing full access to the special online."

The hour-long video from "The National News Desk" documented the life and legacy of Charlie Kirk, as well as the rise of political violence in America.

Sinclair had said that the tribute would also be offered to ABC stations that Sinclair did not own. Many on the left attended protests against ABC demanding that Kimmel's show be reinstated. Democrats in Congress have opened an investigation into Kimmel's suspension.

Sinclair Vice Chairman Jason Smith had previously released a statement excoriating Kimmel and explaining the company's decision.

"Mr. Kimmel’s remarks were inappropriate and deeply insensitive at a critical moment for our country,” read his statement.

"We believe broadcasters have a responsibility to educate and elevate respectful, constructive dialogue in our communities," he added.

"Regardless of ABC’s plans for the future of the program, Sinclair intends not to return 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' to our air until we are confident that appropriate steps have been taken to uphold the standards expected of a national broadcast platform."

A memorial service for Charlie Kirk is being prepared State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday. President Donald Trump will speak at the memorial, as will Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk, and Vice President JD Vance.

