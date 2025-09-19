Many ABC stations will air Charlie Kirk tribute in place of Jimmy Kimmel's show — here's how to watch it

While Jimmy Kimmel looks for something to do on Friday night, many of the television stations that used to broadcast his suspended show will instead air a tribute to Charlie Kirk.

'Mr. Kimmel’s remarks were inappropriate and deeply insensitive at a critical moment for our country.'

The Sinclair Broadcast Group is the largest owner of ABC-affiliated stations, 30 in all, and it is behind the push to show a Kirk tribute.

A statement from Sinclair said that all of its stations will air the tribute in Kimmel's time slot and that it would offer the tribute to other ABC stations as well.

A list of the Sinclair-owned ABC stations is available to search here.

After finding whether there is a local station in your area, go to the station's website to find the specific time and channel for the tribute on that station. For most stations, the Kirk tribute will air at 11:30 p.m. ET.

The tribute might be available on non-Sinclair ABC stations. You can find your local ABC station here.

For instance, the website for ABC 10 in Sacramento has a page for television listings for that station here. Scrolling to 8:30 p.m. PT, there is no tribute scheduled yet for that station.

Blaze News has reached out to ABC 10 for comment.

Sinclair Vice Chairman Jason Smith released a statement explaining the company's objection to Kimmel's comments about the Kirk assassination.

"Mr. Kimmel’s remarks were inappropriate and deeply insensitive at a critical moment for our country,” said Smith.

"We believe broadcasters have a responsibility to educate and elevate respectful, constructive dialogue in our communities," he added. "We appreciate FCC Chairman [Brendan] Carr’s remarks today, and this incident highlights the critical need for the FCC to take immediate regulatory action to address control held over local broadcasters by the big national networks."

The company said it would not lift the suspension of the show until Kimmel apologized and gave a "meaningful personal donation" to the Kirk family as well as Turning Point USA, the advocacy group Kirk founded.

"Regardless of ABC’s plans for the future of the program, Sinclair intends not to return 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' to our air until we are confident that appropriate steps have been taken to uphold the standards expected of a national broadcast platform," Sinclair added.

