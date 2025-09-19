Late-night hosts react to Jimmy Kimmel's suspension in unison with the exact same awful bit

Late-night talk show hosts reacted to the suspension of their peer, Jimmy Kimmel, from his Disney-operated show.

Kimmel's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" was indefinitely taken off the air following his claims that Charlie Kirk's alleged assassin was a President Trump supporter.

'Americans are free to express any opinion we want.'

"... the MAGA gang desperately [is] trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it," Kimmel said on Monday.

Nexstar Media Group and Sinclair soon announced they would pull the show from their feeds, and ABC subsequently suspended the production.

Thursday night, the three other top late-night hosts provided their reaction to Kimmel's suspension, which resulted in an awful display of either coordination or parallel thinking.

Jon Stewart's "The Daily Show" was the first to air at 11 p.m. ET. After Stewart joked that "some people" would say the Trump administration was coldly "consolidating power" and using "intimidation" to silence people, he sarcastically added, "not me, though; I think it's great."

Stewart then went over to his diverse cast of seven reporters/fill-in hosts, whom he asked, "Is Donald Trump stifling free speech?"

In unison, they all answered in monotone, "Of course not, Jon. Americans are free to express any opinion we want."

Unfortunately, this predictable sketch was then replicated by host Jimmy Fallon just minutes later.

RELATED: Farewell to Stephen Colbert, fake laughs, and lame late-night bias

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," which airs at 11:35 p.m., wasted no time covering the Kimmel debacle. In his opening monologue, Fallon referred to Kimmel and said, "A lot of people are worried that we won't keep saying what we want to say or that we'll be censored."

But the comedian assured his audience that he would "cover the president's trip to the U.K. just like I normally would."

Fallon then began giving a report, which was interrupted by voice-overs that were complimentary to Trump. For example, Fallon said, "President Trump just wrapped up his three-day trip to the U.K., and —" with the voice-over finishing the remark with "looked incredibly handsome."

This continued before Fallon repeatedly, and painfully, inserted Trump and "Epstein files" into more jokes about the president's trip to the U.K.

If audiences still weren't tired, they could simply endure the rest of Fallon's show to get another nearly identical bit from Seth Meyers an hour later.

RELATED: The market fired Jimmy Kimmel

At 12:35 a.m., the "Late Night with Seth Meyers" host said the Trump administration is "pursuing a crackdown on free speech," before switching gears and sarcastically saying, "I've always admired and respected Mr. Trump."

"I've always believed he was a visionary, a [sic] innovator, a great president, and even better golfer," he went on.

Meyers continued, "If you've ever seen me say anything negative about him, that's just AI."

The repetition of the similar bits across the three shows was only overshadowed by how quickly they happened. With Stewart's monologue getting into its sketch about 20 minutes into the program, that places Fallon's mirrored monologue just 15 minutes later. Then, audiences got to see the same comedy bit recited an hour later on the same network.

In an awkward display of the show's true bias, Meyers' Thursday episode also featured a drag queen who goes by the name "Jinkx Monsoon," who identifies as "trans-femme."

Hilariously, Meyers repeatedly referred to the actor — whose real name is Jerick Hoffer — as a woman.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!