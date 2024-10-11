Dem-controlled FCC lashes out after Trump requests revocation of CBS' license over Harris propaganda

The Biden-Harris administration's Federal Communication Commission rejected presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump's call to revoke CBS' broadcasting license after it was apparently caught red-handed editing opponent Vice President Kamala Harris' answer in a "60 Minutes" interview.



Previews of the interview, which aired on Monday, had two different versions of Harris' response to a statement claiming Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "is not listening" to the administration's strategic advice regarding conflict in the Middle East.

'These threats against free speech are serious and should not be ignored.'

In one version, Harris provided a word salad reply, stating, "The work that we have done has resulted in a number of movements in that region by Israel that were very much prompted by or a result of many things including our advocacy for what needs to happen in the region."

A second version showed Harris providing a different response, which was taken from another section of the interview.

"We're not going to stop pursuing what is necessary for the United States to be clear about where we stand on the need for this war to end," Harris seemingly responded in the final version.

When the deceptive edit was discovered, Trump's campaign accused CBS of attempting to cover up "Kamala's idiotic response."

Trump and his campaign called for the network to release the interview's unedited transcript.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "I've never seen this before, but the producers of 60 Minutes sliced and diced ('cut and pasted') Lyin' Kamala's answers to questions, which were virtually incoherent, over and over again, some by as many as four times in a single sentence or thought, all in an effort, possibly illegal as part of the 'News Division,' which must be licensed, to make her look 'more Presidential,' or a least, better. It may also be a major Campaign Finance Violation."

The former president called the incident "a stain on the reputation" of the show and a threat to free speech.

"I have never heard of such a thing being done in 'News.' It is the very definition of FAKE NEWS!" he added.

"CBS should lose its license, and it should be bid out to the Highest Bidder, as should all other Broadcast Licenses, because they are just as corrupt as CBS – and maybe even WORSE!" he wrote in a separate social media post.

FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel responded to Trump's call this week, claiming that his request to revoke the network's license threatened free speech.

She stated that the agency "does not and will not revoke licenses for broadcast stations simply because a political candidate disagrees with or dislikes content or coverage."

"While repeated attacks against broadcast stations by the former President may now be familiar, these threats against free speech are serious and should not be ignored," Rosenworcel continued. "As I've said before, the First Amendment is a cornerstone of our democracy."

In September, the Democrat-controlled FCC voted to approve Audacy's proposed bankruptcy reorganization, which effectively handed control of more than 200 American radio stations to left-wing billionaire George Soros.



FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr previously told Glenn Beck that the decision could have taken six months to approve, but the agency skipped a process, allowing it to fast-track Soros' effective ownership of the second-largest radio station network.

