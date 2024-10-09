Trump blasts ‘60 Minutes’ for deceptive cut of Kamala Harris interview

In a week punctuated by disastrous interviews, Kamala Harris' interview with Bill Whitaker of CBS News' "60 Minutes" was perhaps her greatest train wreck.

It turns out that the full and unedited version of the vice president's conversation with Bill Whitaker was actually far worse than what the sympathetic network ultimately decided to air Monday evening.

President Donald Trump's campaign has demanded that "60 Minutes" release the unedited transcript of the interview, suggesting that CBS News is covering up the Democratic presidential candidate's latest blunder.

Keen observers were quick to notice something amiss about the interview, namely that it was heavily edited. These edits appear to serve a singular objective: spare Harris, who is notorious for her word salads, yet another embarrassment and help her come across as coherent.

Critics noted a major difference between Harris' response shown in a preview of the interview and the one presented in the final.

'The word salad was deceptively edited to lessen Kamala's idiotic response.'

In one preview, Whitaker asked Harris whether America lacks influence over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his strategic decisions in the Middle East, prompting a meandering response from the vice president.

Whitaker then states, "It seems that Prime Minister Netanyahu is not listening," to which Harris replies:

Well, Bill, the work that we have done has resulted in a number of movements in that region by Israel that were very much prompted by or a result of many things including our advocacy for what needs to happen in the region.

Harris' word salad was replaced in the final so that it would appear as if she responded by saying:

We're not going to stop pursuing what is necessary for the United States to be clear about where we stand on the need for this war to end.

The Orwellian revision is also reflected in the official transcript of the interview on CBS News' page.

Karoline Leavitt, press secretary for the Trump campaign, said in a statement Tuesday, "On Sunday, 60 Minutes teased Kamala's highly-anticipated sit-down interview with one of her worst word salads to date, which received significant criticism on social media. During the full interview on Monday evening, the word salad was deceptively edited to lessen Kamala's idiotic response."

'It is the very definition of FAKE NEWS!'

"Why did 60 Minutes choose not to air Kamala's full word salad, and what else did they choose not to air?" asked Leavitt. "The American people deserve the full, unedited transcript from Kamala's sit-down review. We call upon 60 Minutes and CBS to release it. What do they and Kamala, have to hide?"

CBS News did not respond to Blaze Media's request for comment.

Absent a meaningful response from the liberal news network, President Donald Trump wrote Wednesday morning, "I've never seen this before, but the producers of 60 Minutes sliced and diced ('cut and pasted') Lyin' Kamala's answers to questions, which were virtually incoherent, over and over again, some by as many as four times in a single sentence or thought, all in an effort, possibly illegal as part of the 'News Division,' which must be licensed, to make her look 'more Presidential,' or a least, better. It may also be a major Campaign Finance Violation."

Trump has previously suggested that propaganda networks should have the licenses for their individual broadcast stations revoked by the Federal Communications Commission.

"This is a stain on the reputation of 60 Minutes that is not recoverable," continued Trump. "It will always remain with this once storied brand. I have never heard of such a thing being done in 'News.' It is the very definition of FAKE NEWS! The public is owed a MAJOR AND IMMEDIATE APOLOGY! This is an open and shut case, and must be investigated, starting today!"

Senior Trump adviser Stephen Miller noted, "As uniquely disastrous as Kamala's 60 minutes flaming train wreck of an interview is, remember that this is the *most* favorable edit the CBS partisans could make for her."

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted, "Everyone has seen the clipped version of Kamala Harris' on 60 minutes and it's a catastrophe. Imagine how bad the actual interview was before they edited and cut the hell out of as only today's media would!!! We saw the best of the best and it was a disaster!"

CBS News failed to edit out Harris' claim that she owns the same kind of firearm she has tried to ban as well as Harris' defense of her abysmal record on the border. The final interview also includes Harris' desperate on-camera attempt to talk around the question of whether democracy was best served by her making a mockery of it.

