Harris finally takes full ownership of every disastrous Biden policy

Democratic presidential nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris reaffirmed her alignment with President Joe Biden during an interview on Tuesday morning on "The View."



Harris was asked whether she would have "done something differently than President Biden during the past four years."

In her response, she ostensibly admitted that a Harris presidency would be no different from Biden's.

"There is not a thing that comes to mind in terms of — and I've been a part of most of the decisions that have had impact," she replied.

Wall Street Journal senior political correspondent Molly Ball reacted to Harris' response, stating, "I'm surprised, frankly, that she doesn't have more to say about this given that she and her campaign know that this is one of the main questions that voters have about her."

"In an electorate that doesn't like the way this administration has led and that doesn't like the track that the country is on, that may not be a very satisfactory answer," Ball added.

'She was a major player in everything we've done.'

Harris' comments echoed statements Biden made last week during a surprise press briefing — his first as president.

Biden was asked about Harris' role in the administration's response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene.

The president, who fumbled through his reply, stated that he and Harris are in "constant contact" with one another and "singing from the same song sheet."

"She helped pass all the laws that are being employed now," Biden told reporters on Friday afternoon. "She was a major player in everything we've done, including passage of legislation which we were told we could never pass. And so she's been — and her staff is interlocked with mine in terms of all the things we're doing."

During Harris' Tuesday softball interview with "The View," she did not attempt to distance herself from the current administration and its failures.

"Let's talk about something you would do different from Donald Trump," Ana Navarro said to Harris. "Trump is lying, claiming that the Biden administration is intentionally withholding aid from the areas where Republicans live and that FEMA funds are being redirected to migrants."

"What do you think the effect of these lies are, and why is he doing this?" Navarro asked Harris.

"It's profound, and it is the height of irresponsibility and, frankly, callousness," Harris replied.

Many volunteer groups on the ground providing aid to those impacted by the hurricane have expressed frustration about the administration's delayed and lackluster response.

During the interview, Harris was also asked about the immigration crisis under the Biden administration. She regurgitated tired and inaccurate claims that Trump worked to kill a so-called bipartisan Senate bill to address the issue.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!