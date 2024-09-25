Biden FCC fast-tracks Soros takeover of conservative radio in Pennsylvania

In an alarming move, the Federal Communications Commission voted this week to approve Audacy’s proposed bankruptcy reorganization — which would place the second largest radio station network in the clutches of George Soros.

“This put the would-be giant microphone in the clutches of a megalomaniac madman,” Jill Savage of “Blaze News Tonight” says. “I mean, let’s be honest. We’re six weeks away from the election; this is a huge move.”

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr, who is outspoken on the issue, told Glenn Beck in a recent interview that the FCC commission skipped a process that could take six months in order to quickly approve Soros' ownership.

This is unusual, in part because Soros has more than 25% foreign investors in the stake and has petitioned the Biden administration to fast-track his offer despite an assessment to its national risk securities.

Blaze News media critic Rob Eno is concerned by the move as well — especially considering its proximity to the election.

“Seven of the news and talk stations are in the battleground state of Pennsylvania,” Eno tells Savage and Matthew Peterson, noting that conservative hosts “could be out of jobs next week.”

“If they’re out of jobs next week right before the election, that is silencing a voice. And I think that the biggest part of this is the foreign collusion possibility, right?” He continues. “25% owned by foreign entities. We don’t know who they are. Are they Russian? Are they Chinese? Are they just British? I mean who are these foreign people?”

However, there is a silver lining.

“The good thing about this is that a lot more of the younger generation is getting their news from podcasts, from TikTok, from things like that. So, long term, this might not be as big of a problem,” Eno explains.

“The future is you have to subscribe directly to platforms like BlazeTV and Blaze News because if you don’t, they’re going to take it away,” Matthew Peterson adds.

