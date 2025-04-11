Democrat governor says Oregon will 'hold the line' against Trump ban on DEI despite threat of defunding

The Democrat governor of Oregon says the state will defy President Donald Trump's executive order ending the implementation of diversity, equity, and inclusion policies.

Trump included the ban on DEI in the flurry of executive orders he signed after his inauguration. Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek (D) said the state would not comply with the order during a media briefing alongside the state's education director on Thursday.

'We celebrate our differences and common humanity.'

“Since the start of the new federal administration, I promised Oregonians that I would not back down from a fight when it comes to safeguarding Oregon values,” said the governor. “Making sure every child has the opportunity to meet their future promise with a strong public education is one of the most fundamental responsibilities of government and one of my top priorities as governor.”

The U.S. Department of Education has given states the deadline of Sunday to end their support of DEI policies in education or face the cessation of federal funding.

Oregon Education Department Director Charlene Williams replied to the threat in a letter refusing to change the policies.

“Oregon has implemented and continues to implement education programs in accordance with state and federal law,” Williams said in the letter. “Oregon remains fiercely committed to its values of diversity, equity, and inclusion, and we celebrate our differences and common humanity. Our moral and ethical obligation is to stand up for public education.”

She went on to relate some procedural problems she had with the order to justify the noncompliance.

“There is no circumstance where it is okay to leverage children’s resources as a political tool,” she added.

Kotek said she ordered the department of education to "hold the line" against Trump's order.

Some school districts have filed a lawsuit against the president's DEI ban that argues that the directive was vague and is an unconstitutional reading of law.

