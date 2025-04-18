Dem lawmaker admits to childish 'prank' against GOP colleague over poor parking job

A Democrat member of the Michigan House of Representatives admitted that she pulled a childish "prank" on one of her Republican colleagues after he took up two spaces in their designated parking lot.

Shortly after noon on Thursday, state Rep. Julie Brixie (D-Meridian Township) and a staffer walked into the area of the House parking garage where Rep. Matt Maddock (R-Milford) was parked. According to security footage sent to Blaze News, Brixie can be seen making several passes around Maddock's vehicle with what Brixie later identified as Saran Wrap.

Not satisfied to wait until Maddock was done for the day to discover her little joke, Brixie then took to the state House floor and announced: "Colleagues, colleagues, can I have your attention? Colleagues, I just came in from the parking ramp, and there’s a black BMW with a license plate number, [redacted], your hood is open, your lights are on, and your engine is running. Thank you."

Of course, the hood of the car was not open, the lights were not on, and the engine was not running. The car was, however, straddling two spaces, a mistake that Republicans attributed to Maddock driving his wife's sedan that day instead of his truck, which is afforded two spaces due to its width.

'Someone who would Saran wrap your car today ... might pull a knife tomorrow.'

"My good colleague from the 51st district parked in two spots, including mine, to make sure no one hit his fancy car," Brixie said. "I Saran wrapped it to give it an extra layer of protection."

In response, Maddock quipped: "I parked in an empty spot. I didn't realize it’d turn into the highlight of Brixie's year."

According to the Detroit News, Brixie later characterized Maddock's poor parking and her response as "pranks." However, at least one Michigan journalist isn't laughing.

James Dixon of Michigan Enjoyer believes the stunt could be considered "vandalism," "destruction of property," and "violence." He views it as a "wild" attempt to intimidate a courageous Republican by a Democrat "girlboss" desperate for attention.

Dixon warned that if Republican leadership in Michigan does not impose consequences on Brixie, Democrats will become even bolder in their attempts to bully and harass their political opponents.

"Here in America, we use our words in a dispute past the age of 3. We don’t take matters into our own hands," Dixon argued. "Someone who would Saran wrap your car today because you parked in their spot in a garage with plenty of open spaces might pull a knife tomorrow on a colleague who cut in the lunch line."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!