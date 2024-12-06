San Diego Democrat says California sanctuary policies are too weak, calls for stronger protections against ICE

A proposal for sanctuary city policies by a Democratic county supervisor would far exceed those already imposed on California by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Nora Vargas, the chairwoman of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, said California protections for illegal aliens were not strong enough and issued a proposal to further frustrate deportation efforts.

'Sanctuary policies are reckless and dangerous, putting innocent lives at risk.'

"San Diego County has a vested interest in maintaining public safety and effective law enforcement while also managing its resources efficiently. By avoiding active cooperation with [Immigration and Customs Enforcement], including through specific notification to ICE of the release dates of immigrants, the County avoids treating a group of individuals differently solely on the basis of their immigration status," the resolution read.

The resolution would restrict all San Diego County officials from cooperating with ICE on immigration enforcement efforts related to civil infractions but did not restrict cooperating with investigations into suspected criminal violations.

Vargas said that all San Diegans were at greater risk when illegal aliens are afraid to report crimes to law enforcement officials to avoid possible deportation.

Republican County Supervisor Jim Desmond told Fox News that he would vote against the measure because it would endanger citizens.

"Sanctuary policies are reckless and dangerous, putting innocent lives at risk. Every American family deserves safety," he said. "No community should suffer the heartbreak of losing a loved one due to politically driven policies that protect criminals instead of holding them accountable."

Tom Homan, Trump's pick for "border czar" in his incoming administration, has warned that local officials getting in the way of ICE operations were breaking the law, and he would seek their criminal prosecution. Others have warned that the federal government would withhold funds from local governments that didn't cooperate with ICE.

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a campaign to pass legislation to oppose the agenda of President-elect Donald Trump. Part of that effort includes funneling millions of dollars to the attorney general's office in order to file lawsuits against the incoming administration.

A profile of Vargas at the Voice of San Diego referred to her as the first "binational" person on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, as well as the first immigrant on that board.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!