Democrat lesbian Judge Speedlin-Gonzalez gets lifetime ban after criminal indictment

Rosie Speedlin-Gonzalez was elected in 2018 as a Democrat to serve as a judge on Bexar County Court at Law No. 13 in San Antonio.

The county's first openly homosexual judge wasted no time evidencing her activistic intent and radicalism, erecting, for instance, a Pride flag behind her bench and alongside the U.S. and Texas flags during formal court proceedings in 2019, then later keeping the imperial non-straight colors hoisted at the entrance to her chambers.

'Judge Speedlin-Gonzalez shall be forever disqualified from judicial service in the State of Texas.'

After multiple accusations of judicial misconduct and run-ins with the State Commission on Judicial Conduct, Speedlin-Gonzalez's time as a judge in the Lone Star State has finally come to an end.

The leftist ex-judge — who the San Antonio Express-News reported in a 2023 puff piece "concedes to being a rebel" and who was admonished in 2020 for congratulating attorneys on winning in her court — was criminally indicted in January in connection with a December 2024 incident in which she allegedly ordered a bailiff to handcuff a female defense attorney and toss her in the jury box.

Speedlin-Gonzalez, the 2021 recipient of the Texas Diversity Council's LGBTQ+ Individual Leadership Award, was charged with one count of unlawful restraint by a judicial officer — a second-degree felony — and one count of official oppression, a class A misdemeanor.

On the basis of the indictment, the SCJC suspended Speedlin-Gonzalez without pay on Feb. 5.

The leftist — who ran for re-election to the Bexar County Court but was overwhelmingly rejected by voters in the March Democratic primary election — agreed late last month to accept a lifetime ban from the judicial service in order to settle the outstanding misconduct complaints against her and to avoid further disciplinary action.

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PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/Getty Images

Speedlin-Gonzalez signed a formal agreement on April 17 stating both that she has "officially and formally resigned her judicial duties" and that "Judge Speedlin-Gonzalez shall be forever disqualified from judicial service in the State of Texas, including: (a) sitting or serving as a judge, (b) standing for election or appointment to a judicial office, and/or (c) performing or exercising any judicial duties or functions of a judicial officer, including the performance of wedding ceremonies."

In the preamble, the document notes that Speedlin-Gonzalez was not only slapped in recent years with a complaint over the December 2024 incident but with other complaints, including for having allegedly: "exhibited unprofessional demeanor toward a criminal defendant" and failing to "timely proceed on a motion to modify bond conditions and two writs of habeas corpus"; and abusing her judicial authority "by issuing a 'no contact' order via email prohibiting staff of Bexar County's Reflejo Court and County Court at Law No. 13 from communicating with former specialty court team members and employees of the court."

The agreement notes, however, that the ex-judge, by her execution of this agreement, doesn't admit guilt, fault, or liability regarding various misconduct claims leveled against her.

Following the agreement's filing, special prosecutor Brian Cromeens of DeWitt County filed a motion to dismiss the criminal charges against Speedlin-Gonzalez, reported KSAT-TV.

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