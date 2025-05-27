Democrat spends Memorial Day in El Salvador fighting for his 'constituent'

While many Americans took advantage of the three-day weekend meant to honor our nation's fallen service members, Rep. Glenn Ivey (Md.) became the latest Democrat to travel to El Salvador to advocate for the release of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the illegal alien the Trump administration deported a few months ago.

The alarming accusations against Garcia regarding ties to MS-13, human trafficking, and domestic violence are well-documented, but they have not stopped the Democratic Party from going all out to demand his return.

On Monday, Ivey posted a video on X explaining he was unable to physically meet with Garcia even though he had notified the Salvadoran government, through multiple channels, the purpose of his visit.

"We came here to visit him today, and now they're telling us we gotta go all the way back to San Salvador to get a permit. That's ridiculous! We ought to have a chance to come in and visit. They knew we were coming. They knew why we were coming, and they know we have the right to do this," Ivey vented.

"So they just need to cut the crap. Let us get in there and have a chance to see him and talk with him. ... Let us in. Stop playing games. Let us have a chance to talk with him," he angrily concluded.

In his post on X, Ivey labeled Garcia as "my constituent." Ivey was present with Garcia's lawyer and "somebody from the union."

A few hours before the video was uploaded to X, Ivey sent out a statement to mark Memorial Day, but many of the responses to the post asked the congressman why he was in El Salvador on Monday.





The Department of Homeland Security has made it clear that should Garcia be returned to the United States, he would immediately be taken into federal custody and eventually be removed from the country again.

