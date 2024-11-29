Democratic lawmaker proposes northern states join Canada because she can't handle Trump win

Following in the footsteps of 19th century Democratic secessionists, New York state Sen. Liz Krueger (D) has raised the possibility of blue states breaking away from the Union for ideological reasons.

Krueger, a Manhattan pro-abortion activist who runs New York's Senate Finance Committee, recently told Politico, "It is not unreasonable to think outside of the box."

Krueger, like other New York radicals, is concerned that the incoming Trump administration will make good on its campaign promises, including the successful enforcement of American immigration law in her state — deporting criminal noncitizens and alleviating the strain they have placed on taxpayer-funded citizen resources.

In September, Krueger told City & State New York that were Trump to win the election, she "would suggest to Canada that instead of us all trying to illegally cross the border at night without them noticing, which is pretty hard because there's a lot of us, that they should instead agree to let us be the southeast province, a new province of Canada."

"I offered, even though I hadn't gotten agreement from other states yet, that I thought New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont, would combine and be a great new province as the southeast province of Canada," said Krueger. "Basically everybody in these states are progressive Democrats."

'We would fit in pretty well.'

Apparently, the Democrat who swore an oath to "support the Constitution of the United States" would be more than happy to trade the U.S. Constitution for Canada's highly flexible Charter of Rights and Freedoms and sell out millions of proud Americans.

Trump secured 44.1% (3,484,124) of the votes in New York; 41.9% (739,317) of the votes in Connecticut; 36.5% (1,234,961) of the votes in Massachusetts; and 32.6% (119,393) of the votes in Vermont.

"We would fit in pretty well with the political philosophy of at least most of the Canadian elected officials," said Krueger.

The Democratic lawmaker is apparently unaware that Pierre Poilievre, the populist leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, is poised to crush Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party and the socialist New Democrat Party in the upcoming election. The Conservative Party has outperformed both of the Canadian leftist parties combined in recent polls.

"I propose that this could be an option, and I got back some unofficial responses and heard this is probably sellable in Ottawa," added Krueger.

If the northern incorporation doesn't fly, then the Democratic lawmaker apparently has another unworkable alternative: withhold over $300 billion in federal taxes in order to hamstring the Trump administration.

Even Politico admitting that it's unclear how Krueger's tax-withholding plan might be accomplished, especially when a reactive cut in federal aid would greatly handicap New York.

The Office of the New York State Comptroller indicated in April that in recent years, New York has repeatedly received more from Washington, D.C., than it has paid in federal taxes. In fiscal year 2022, for instance, the state generated $361.8 billion in federal taxes and benefited from $383 billion in federal spending.

When it comes to secession and withholding taxes, Krueger is once again betting on losers.

