Democratic lawmaker texted Epstein during hearing — appeared to use his tips to grill Trump’s ex-lawyer

A Democratic lawmaker admitted to texting with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein during a 2019 congressional hearing, seeking his advice on how to question President Donald Trump's so-called "fixer," Michael Cohen.

Cohen has claimed that Trump tried to conceal a $130,000 hush-money payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels to hide an alleged extramarital affair. Trump has denied these claims, stating that the funds were sent directly to Cohen, his then-personal attorney, for legal expenses. Cohen testified against the president in the case led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D), in which Trump was convicted on all 34 counts of falsifying business records. Trump has filed an appeal seeking to reverse the criminal conviction.

'During the hearing, Congresswoman Plaskett received texts from staff, constituents and the public at large offering advice, support and in some cases partisan vitriol, including from Epstein.'

Documents released Wednesday by the House Oversight Committee revealed that a member of Congress, whose name was redacted, had been exchanging text messages with Epstein during a February 2019 hearing where lawmakers heard testimony from Cohen.

Epstein's messages to the lawmaker appeared to indicate that he was watching the hearing live. Although the name of the congressperson was redacted from the committee's documents, the timing of the messages indicated that the convicted sex predator was texting Democratic Delegate Stacey Plaskett of the U.S. Virgin Islands, the Washington Post reported.

Plaskett's office released a statement on Friday, admitting that she had been texting with Epstein.

Plaskett reportedly sent a message to Epstein before the hearing. When the hearing began and the live feed started, Epstein complimented the delegate's outfit.

"Are you chewing," read Epstein's message to the lawmaker moments after the camera cut to Plaskett, who was seen moving her mouth in a chewing motion.

"Not any more," Plaskett responded, according to the documents. "Chewing interior of my mouth. Bad habit from middle school."

"Cohen brought up RONA - keeper of the secrets," Epstein wrote at 11:24 a.m. His message seemed to reference Rhona Graff, Trump's former executive assistant and former vice president of the Trump Organization, although Plaskett did not immediately grasp the reference.

"RONA??" the lawmaker replied.

"Quick I'm up next is that an acronym," Plaskett asked, appearing to indicate that it would soon be her turn to question Cohen.

At 12:25 p.m., Epstein suggested the lawmaker ask Cohen about other individuals close to Trump.

"Hes (sic) opened the door to questions re who are the other henchmen at trump org," he wrote.

When it was Plaskett's turn to question Cohen, she inquired about Trump's associates, as Epstein had recommended.

"During the hearing, Congresswoman Plaskett received texts from staff, constituents and the public at large offering advice, support and in some cases partisan vitriol, including from Epstein," the statement from Plaskett's office read. "As a former prosecutor she welcomes information that helps her get at the truth and took on the GOP that was trying to bury the truth. The congresswoman has previously made clear her long record combating sexual assault and human trafficking, her disgust over Epstein's deviant behavior and her support for his victims."

